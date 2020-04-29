Log in
Cerence to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Results on May 7, 2020

04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its second quarter, fiscal year 2020 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the passcode 2859818. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 14, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using passcode 2859818. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
