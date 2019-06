Cerenis Therapeutics : announces the launch of a capital increase for the benefit of persons belonging to specific categories

Press release

CERENIS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A CAPITAL INCREASE

FOR THE BENEFIT OF PERSONS BELONGING TO

SPECIFIC CATEGORIES 1

Toulouse, FRANCE, Lakeland, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019, 9.00 pm CEST - CERENIS Therapeutics (FR0012616852 - CEREN - PEA-PMEeligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-basedvectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology,announces the launch of a capital increase of €960,000 to strengthen the company's cash position in order to determine a new strategic plan.

Terms and conditions of the issue

The Board of Directors today decided to issue a maximum of 3,000,000 new shares at a price of 0,32 euros per share (a discount of 12.5% compared to the weighted average of the 10 trading days preceding today's decision of the Board of Directors).

This operation is part of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights for the benefit of people belonging to specific categories1 , decided today by the Board of Directors, acting on the basis of the delegation granted by the General Meeting of June 25, 2018, under the terms of its 26th extraordinary resolution.

The maximum total amount of the capital increase is 960,000 euros (including a maximum nominal amount of 150,000 euros, plus an issue premium of a maximum amount of 810,000 euros).

The new shares will carry current dividend rights, will be assimilated to the old shares and will have the same rights. They will be subject to all the provisions of the Articles of Association and will be admitted to trading on Euronext on the same trading line as the existing shares.

Provisional calendar

The subscription period will begin on June 14th, and end on June 30th, 2019 at the latest, it is being specified that this period will be closed earlier in the event that all subscription forms are received before this date.

1 The categories of persons targeted in this issue are as follows:

Natural or legal persons (including companies), investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment vehicles of any form, under French or foreign law, who regularly invest in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, cardiovascular and metabolic disease treatment or medical technology sector; and/or Companies, institutions or entities in any form, French or foreign, carrying on a significant part of their activity in these fields; and/or French or foreign investment service providers with equivalent status who are likely to guarantee the completion of a capital increase intended to be placed with the persons referred to in (i) and (ii) above and, in this context, to subscribe to the securities issued; and/or Directors (including officers), employees and members of any committee of the Company or one of its subsidiaries as well as any person (natural or legal) bound by a service or consulting contract with the Company or one of its subsidiaries .

