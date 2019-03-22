Ceres Power : Change of Adviser

22 March 2019

Ceres Power Holdings plc

('Ceres Power' or 'the Company')

Change of Adviser

Ceres Power Holdings plc (AIM: CWR), a world leading developer of low cost, next generation steel fuel cell technology, today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as its Nominated Adviser and joint corporate broker with immediate effect, alongside its existing joint corporate broker, Berenberg.

Ceres Power Holdings plc Phil Caldwell, CEO Richard Preston, CFO Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463 Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Jeremy Ellis / Patrick Robb / Richard Short / Alexander Ruffman Tel: +44 (0) 207 597 4000 Berenberg (Joint Broker) Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore Tel: +44 (0) 207 597 5970

