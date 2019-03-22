Log in
Ceres Power : Change of Adviser

03/22/2019 | 04:10am EDT

22 March 2019

Ceres Power Holdings plc

('Ceres Power' or 'the Company')

Change of Adviser

Ceres Power Holdings plc (AIM: CWR), a world leading developer of low cost, next generation steel fuel cell technology, today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as its Nominated Adviser and joint corporate broker with immediate effect, alongside its existing joint corporate broker, Berenberg.

For further information, please contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Phil Caldwell, CEO

Richard Preston, CFO

Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Jeremy Ellis / Patrick Robb / Richard Short / Alexander Ruffman

Tel: +44 (0) 207 597 4000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore

Tel: +44 (0) 207 597 5970

Powerscourt

Peter Ogden / James White / Niall Walsh

Tel: +44 (0) 207 250 1446

ceres@powerscourt-group.com

Notes to Editor:

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power is a world leader in low cost, next generation fuel cell technology for use in distributed power products that reduce operating costs, lower CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, increase efficiency and improve energy security. Ceres Power's unique, patented SteelCell® technology generates power from widely available fuels at high efficiency and is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials such as steel, meaning that it can be mass produced at an affordable price for domestic and business use. Ceres Power offers its partners the opportunity to develop power systems and products using its unique SteelCell® technology and know-how, combined with the opportunity to supply the SteelCell® in volume through its manufacturing partners. For further information please visit: http://www.cerespower.com/

Disclaimer

Ceres Power Holdings plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:09:08 UTC
