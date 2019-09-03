Ceres Power : Notice of Results

3 September 2019
Ceres Power Holdings Plc
Notice of Results
Ceres Power Holdings plc (AIM: CWR), a world leading developer of low cost, next generation fuel cell technology, will publish its full year results for the year ended 30th June 2019 at 7am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.
A presentation for institutional investors and analysts will be held on the day, where Phil Caldwell, CEO, and Richard Preston, CFO, will update on the Company's financial performance and the progress that has been made with commercial partners during the year.
For further information please contact:
|
Ceres Power Holdings plc
Phil Caldwell, CEO
Richard Preston, CFO
|
Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463
|
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden / James White / Oliver Norgate
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446
ceres@powerscourt-group.com
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power (http://www.cerespower.com/) is a world leader in low cost, next generation fuel cell technology for use in distributed power products that reduce operating costs, lower CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, increase efficiency and improve energy security. The Ceres Power unique patented SteelCell® technology generates power from widely available fuels such as natural gas and future fuels such as Hydrogen at high efficiency. The SteelCell® is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials such as steel, meaning that it can be mass produced at an affordable price. Ceres Power offers its partners the opportunity to develop power systems and products using its unique technology and know-how, combined with the opportunity to supply the SteelCell® in volume through manufacturing partners.
Disclaimer
Ceres Power Holdings plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:39:01 UTC