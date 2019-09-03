Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ceres Power Holdings plc       GB00B0351429

CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 08/07
155.5 GBp   -1.11%
02:40aCERES POWER : Notice of Results
PU
07/15CERES POWER : and Doosan sign Collaboration and Licensing Agreement for Korean Market
PU
07/15CERES POWER : Agreement with Doosan
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ceres Power : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 02:40am EDT

3 September 2019

Ceres Power Holdings Plc

Notice of Results

Ceres Power Holdings plc (AIM: CWR), a world leading developer of low cost, next generation fuel cell technology, will publish its full year results for the year ended 30th June 2019 at 7am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

A presentation for institutional investors and analysts will be held on the day, where Phil Caldwell, CEO, and Richard Preston, CFO, will update on the Company's financial performance and the progress that has been made with commercial partners during the year.

For further information please contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Phil Caldwell, CEO

Richard Preston, CFO

Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463

Powerscourt

Peter Ogden / James White / Oliver Norgate

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

ceres@powerscourt-group.com

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power (http://www.cerespower.com/) is a world leader in low cost, next generation fuel cell technology for use in distributed power products that reduce operating costs, lower CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, increase efficiency and improve energy security. The Ceres Power unique patented SteelCell® technology generates power from widely available fuels such as natural gas and future fuels such as Hydrogen at high efficiency. The SteelCell® is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials such as steel, meaning that it can be mass produced at an affordable price. Ceres Power offers its partners the opportunity to develop power systems and products using its unique technology and know-how, combined with the opportunity to supply the SteelCell® in volume through manufacturing partners.

Disclaimer

Ceres Power Holdings plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
02:40aCERES POWER : Notice of Results
PU
07/15CERES POWER : and Doosan sign Collaboration and Licensing Agreement for Korean M..
PU
07/15CERES POWER : Agreement with Doosan
PU
06/20CERES POWER : Miura to Launch New CHP Fuel Cell
PU
06/20CERES POWER : Japanese Product Launch
PU
06/20CERES POWER : Miura Co Launches Fuel Cell Product in Japan With Ceres Power Tech..
BU
06/18CERES POWER : Block Admission Application
PU
04/30CERES POWER : Grant of Share Options under Sharesave Scheme
PU
03/22CERES POWER : Change of Adviser
PU
2018CERES POWER : Block Admission Application
PU
More news
Chart CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ceres Power Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Joseph Caldwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan John Aubrey Non-Executive Chairman
James Falla Chief Operating Officer
Richard Timothy Preston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Albert Selby Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC19.62%326
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS1.30%14 541
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY15.84%9 256
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 158
FIRST SOLAR, INC.46.20%6 542
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD80.94%5 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group