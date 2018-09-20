Log in
Ceridian : Canada is Great Place to Work Certified for Fourth Consecutive Year

09/20/2018

Latest Certification Includes First Time on the '2018 Best Workplaces™ in Technology' List

Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, today announced it has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the fourth consecutive year by independent analysts at Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is entirely based on employee feedback, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace culture and experience.

For the first time, Ceridian Canada was named to the ‘2018 Best Workplaces in Technology’ list. Great Place to Work determined the ‘2018 Best Workplaces in Technology’ list based on the overall Trust Index Score of Eligible Canadian Organizations.

“We congratulate Ceridian on their certification and inclusion in our 2018 Best Workplaces in Technology List,” says Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President at Great Place to Work Institute Canada. “It is really impressive that 90 percent of Ceridian’s Canada-based employees not only say it’s a great place to work but feel an overwhelming sense of pride to work there, demonstrating a positive workplace culture in action.”

“Ceridian’s brand promise is ‘Makes Work Life Better’ which is why this Great Place to Work Certification is so meaningful – it illustrates that we are living up to this promise,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian. “The camaraderie, pride, and trust our people feel when describing their workplace culture reinforces our commitment to continuously evolve our programs and make Ceridian a Great Place to Work for years to come.”

“Ceridian and Dayforce are all about culture,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “With Dayforce, organizations have the tools to create a culture of innovation and excellence. Our success at Ceridian has been a great example of how Dayforce can help to create positive, culture-driven outcomes. It is also truly an honour to be Great Place to Work Certified and recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology based on genuine feedback from our people.”

The full results of the Certification, including an overview of Ceridian’s Workplace Flexibility, New Time Away Program, Equality & Inclusion Initiatives, and Rewards and Recognition in Canada can be viewed here.

Ceridian was also certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. in 2018.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


