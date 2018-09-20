Ceridian : Canada is Great Place to Work Certified for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, today
announced it has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the
fourth consecutive year by independent analysts at Great Place to Work®
Institute Canada. This certification is entirely based on employee
feedback, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about
the workplace culture and experience.
For the first time, Ceridian Canada was named to the ‘2018 Best
Workplaces in Technology’ list. Great Place to Work determined the ‘2018
Best Workplaces in Technology’ list based on the overall Trust Index
Score of Eligible Canadian Organizations.
“We congratulate Ceridian on their certification and inclusion in our
2018 Best Workplaces in Technology List,” says Nancy Fonseca, Senior
Vice President at Great Place to Work Institute Canada. “It is really
impressive that 90 percent of Ceridian’s Canada-based employees not only
say it’s a great place to work but feel an overwhelming sense of pride
to work there, demonstrating a positive workplace culture in action.”
“Ceridian’s brand promise is ‘Makes Work Life Better’ which is why this
Great Place to Work Certification is so meaningful – it illustrates that
we are living up to this promise,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People and
Culture Officer, Ceridian. “The camaraderie, pride, and trust our people
feel when describing their workplace culture reinforces our commitment
to continuously evolve our programs and make Ceridian a Great Place to
Work for years to come.”
“Ceridian and Dayforce are all about culture,” said David Ossip,
Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “With Dayforce, organizations have the tools
to create a culture of innovation and excellence. Our success at
Ceridian has been a great example of how Dayforce can help to create
positive, culture-driven outcomes. It is also truly an honour to be
Great Place to Work Certified and recognized as one of the Best
Workplaces in Technology based on genuine feedback from our people.”
The full results of the Certification, including an overview of
Ceridian’s Workplace Flexibility, New Time Away Program, Equality &
Inclusion Initiatives, and Rewards and Recognition in Canada can be
viewed here.
Ceridian was also certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. in 2018.
