Ceridian Continues Global Momentum with Launch of Dayforce in Mauritius

06/23/2020

EBÈNE, Mauritius, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced the availability of its award-winning Dayforce platform in the Mauritius market. Ceridian is also pleased to announce that IBL Group, the country's largest conglomerate, selected Dayforce to modernize its HR and people processes as part of an enterprise-wide culture change to become more client-centric.

“The launch of Dayforce will enable companies with operations in Mauritius to leverage modern technology to make smarter business decisions, and create experiences employees love,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “The decision by IBL Group, one of the biggest employers in Mauritius, to choose Dayforce, reflects the continued confidence global companies have in our solutions.”

With over 285 businesses in 22 countries and more than 26,950 employees worldwide, IBL Group’s market capitalization is the nation’s largest outside the banking sector. Previously, they relied on a mixture of in-house applications and HR systems. With IBL’s new vision of transforming its human capital function, Dayforce has proved to meet all their needs and accelerated their growth.

“At IBL, our success is credited to our extraordinary workforce and the operational excellence of our companies. Ceridian will help us navigate this increasingly complex environment, while providing value to our businesses through its intelligent use of data and analytics and bringing in international best practices,” said Hubert Gaspard, Group Chief Human Capital Officer, IBL Group.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Mauritius team who built the Dayforce payroll functionality for the Mauritius market. We’re uniquely positioned to help organizations globally drive quantifiable business value as we extend our HCM leadership into new markets,” said Vidia Mooneegan, Managing Director, Ceridian Mauritius. “We’re excited to partner with IBL to help streamline people processes across their entire workforce and deliver a great employee experience.”

Today’s announcement also paves the way to accelerate market presence and HCM leadership in the Middle East and Africa region. Ceridian, which celebrated its 20th anniversary of operations in Mauritius earlier this year, has been recognized by the country’s Best Employer Brand and the Africa Best Employer Brand in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

To learn more about Dayforce, Ceridian’s single solution for global HCM, visit: Ceridian.com/MU.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
647.417.2136
Fahd.Pasha@ceridian.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
