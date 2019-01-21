Ceridian : Earns Record Number of Industry Awards and Certifications in 2018

Today, Ceridian proudly announced it has been recognized a record 50
times in 2018 by industry experts. This milestone marks the highest
number of awards won in a single year for the global human capital
management (HCM) company.
Ceridian was consistently celebrated for possessing an enviable
workplace culture and employing positive, people-focused programs. It
also won awards for visionary leadership, commitment to customer
success, and product innovation – the latter naming Ceridian’s Dayforce
as an innovative and leading HCM solution within the technology
industry. Dayforce was acknowledged as being instrumental in helping
customers to achieve business success, while improving their workplace
culture for the better.
Ceridian closed out 2018 with two APPEALIE
award wins in the categories of ‘iOS Mobile SaaS App’, for the Dayforce
mobile application, and ‘SaaS Customer Success’, in partnership with its
customer, ATI Physical Therapy.
“Ceridian is helping organizations across the globe rethink how they
develop and nurture their most important asset – their people,” says
Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian. “We’re proud
the industry recognizes our ongoing commitment to our key priorities:
customer focus, product innovation, and an engaging workplace culture.”
Ceridian’s 2018 industry recognition included:
-
Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards for 2018 Best Places to Work in
both the U.S. and Canada as well as an award for David Ossip under the
category for Top CEOs 2018 in Canada
-
Best Workplaces™ certification in both the U.S. and Canada, as well as
inclusion in lists for Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best
Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, and Best
Workplaces in Technology
-
Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2018 as well as Top Employers for Young
People
-
2018 Working Mother ‘100 Best Companies’ and a Working Mother of the
Year award for Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer
-
Global EDGE ASSESS certification for its commitment to gender equality
in the workplace
-
A Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award (Gold Medal) for Best
Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform, and an Excellence
in Talent Management Award (Gold Medal) for Best Advance in High
Potential Development
-
A Gold Medal Customer Experience Award in Human Capital Management
from Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc.
-
A Customer Experience Award in Human Capital Management from Software
Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc.
-
TSIA STAR Award from the Technology Services Industry Association for
‘Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes – Professional Services’ for
Dayforce Activate
-
2018 Digital Leadership Award in Human Capital Management from Ventana
Research for Dayforce customer ATI Physical Therapy
-
2018 SuperNova Award in the ‘Future of Work: Human Capital Management’
category for Dayforce customer The Little Potato Company
“We are thrilled to see our organization commended by industry leaders
as a force for positive change in the lives of our customers and our
employees,” said Sterling. “Dayforce is a catalyst for cultural
transformation and we’re proud that it makes work life better for people
everywhere.”
For more detail on Ceridian’s awards program click here.
About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce,
our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll,
benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our
platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee
lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and
developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all
sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or
follow us @Ceridian.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005034/en/