Ceridian : Earns Record Number of Industry Awards and Certifications in 2018

Today, Ceridian proudly announced it has been recognized a record 50 times in 2018 by industry experts. This milestone marks the highest number of awards won in a single year for the global human capital management (HCM) company.

Ceridian was consistently celebrated for possessing an enviable workplace culture and employing positive, people-focused programs. It also won awards for visionary leadership, commitment to customer success, and product innovation – the latter naming Ceridian’s Dayforce as an innovative and leading HCM solution within the technology industry. Dayforce was acknowledged as being instrumental in helping customers to achieve business success, while improving their workplace culture for the better.

Ceridian closed out 2018 with two APPEALIE award wins in the categories of ‘iOS Mobile SaaS App’, for the Dayforce mobile application, and ‘SaaS Customer Success’, in partnership with its customer, ATI Physical Therapy.

“Ceridian is helping organizations across the globe rethink how they develop and nurture their most important asset – their people,” says Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian. “We’re proud the industry recognizes our ongoing commitment to our key priorities: customer focus, product innovation, and an engaging workplace culture.”

Ceridian’s 2018 industry recognition included:

Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards for 2018 Best Places to Work in both the U.S. and Canada as well as an award for David Ossip under the category for Top CEOs 2018 in Canada

Best Workplaces™ certification in both the U.S. and Canada, as well as inclusion in lists for Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, and Best Workplaces in Technology

Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2018 as well as Top Employers for Young People

2018 Working Mother ‘100 Best Companies’ and a Working Mother of the Year award for Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer

Global EDGE ASSESS certification for its commitment to gender equality in the workplace

A Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award (Gold Medal) for Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform, and an Excellence in Talent Management Award (Gold Medal) for Best Advance in High Potential Development

A Gold Medal Customer Experience Award in Human Capital Management from Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc.

TSIA STAR Award from the Technology Services Industry Association for ‘Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes – Professional Services’ for Dayforce Activate

2018 Digital Leadership Award in Human Capital Management from Ventana Research for Dayforce customer ATI Physical Therapy

2018 SuperNova Award in the ‘Future of Work: Human Capital Management’ category for Dayforce customer The Little Potato Company

“We are thrilled to see our organization commended by industry leaders as a force for positive change in the lives of our customers and our employees,” said Sterling. “Dayforce is a catalyst for cultural transformation and we’re proud that it makes work life better for people everywhere.”

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

