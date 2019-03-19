Ceridian HCM : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY)
(TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company,
announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering
by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (the “Selling
Stockholders”) of 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par
value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price
of $50.50 per share. The offering includes an increase of 2,000,000
shares of Common Stock offered by the Selling Stockholders from the
amount of shares previously announced. In addition, the Selling
Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase
up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of Common Stock at the public
offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The
offering is expected to close on March 22, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares
to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will
receive all of the proceeds from the offering.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives of the
underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Piper
Jaffray and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running
managers for the offering. Baird, CIBC Capital Markets, William Blair,
Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company and MUFG are acting as co-managers
for the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to
the offering may be obtained by contacting:
-
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, New York 10282, or via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or
via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
-
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone:
1-866-803-9204;
-
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department,
Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, via telephone at
1-800-221-1037, or via email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
or
-
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall
Street, New York, NY 10005, via telephone: 1-800-503-4611, or via
email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be
accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company.
Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources,
payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management
functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire
employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying,
and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all
sizes.
