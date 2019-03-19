Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ceridian HCM Holding Inc    CDAY

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC

(CDAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceridian HCM : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $50.50 per share. The offering includes an increase of 2,000,000 shares of Common Stock offered by the Selling Stockholders from the amount of shares previously announced. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, CIBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company and MUFG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204;
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, via telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or via email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or
  • Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, via telephone: 1-800-503-4611, or via email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
09:57pCERIDIAN HCM : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/15CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15CERIDIAN HCM : Launches Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/12CERIDIAN : Recognized by Constellation Research as Industry Leader in Human Capi..
BU
03/06CERIDIAN HCM : Global HCM Leader Ceridian Acquires Assets of Clearview Logix and..
BU
02/28CERIDIAN HCM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/19CERIDIAN HCM : Global HCM Leader Ceridian Recognized by Software Reviews
BU
02/15CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06CERIDIAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 815 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 47,6 M
Debt 2019 386 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 148,73
P/E ratio 2020 84,69
EV / Sales 2019 9,06x
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
Capitalization 7 003 M
Chart CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 46,2 $
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Ossip Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leagh E. Turner President
Paul D. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Arthur Gitajn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ozzie Goldschmied Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC44.51%7 003
ORACLE CORPORATION18.41%191 864
SAP13.71%137 831
INTUIT30.92%66 768
SERVICENOW INC35.34%43 497
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.96%17 632
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.