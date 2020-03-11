Log in
Ceridian HCM : Costa Coffee Successfully Goes Live with Dayforce for 18,000 Employees

03/11/2020 | 05:01am EDT

UK’s largest coffee chain expands use of Dayforce platform with HR, payroll, and recruiting

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today that Costa Coffee has successfully implemented Dayforce Payroll and HR within nine months. The Dayforce platform brings HR, payroll, recruiting, and workforce management together for Costa Coffee’s 18,000 employees.

As the UK’s largest and fastest-growing coffee shop chain1, with over 2,600 locations in the region, Costa Coffee currently enjoys the benefits of Dayforce Workforce Management. Dayforce Payroll will now drive additional operational efficiencies for Costa Coffee by supporting HR, payroll, and recruiting in one central platform.

“To achieve our ambition of becoming the world’s best-loved coffee brand, serving more cups of great coffee, to more people, more often, we needed a customized, intelligent solution to serve the needs of our most important asset: our people,” said Andrew Ratcliffe, Head of People Shared Services at Costa Coffee. “Ceridian understood our unique staffing challenges and customized Dayforce to support our business needs while meeting our target date. We believe this partnership will position Costa Coffee with the infrastructure to help us achieve our goals today and into the future.”

“We are immensely proud of our partnership with Costa Coffee and congratulate them on this milestone. Costa Coffee’s leadership team can now leverage the full breadth of the Dayforce platform to drive performance and profitability as they scale over the coming years,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian.

For more information about Dayforce, visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

1https://www.worldcoffeeportal.com/Latest/News/2020/Costa-Coffee-Voted-The-Nation-s-Favourite-Coffee-s


© Business Wire 2020
