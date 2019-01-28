Ceridian HCM : Dayforce Talent Management Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company,
today announced that Dayforce Talent Management won a Gold Brandon Hall
Excellence in Technology Award, in the category of ‘Best Advance in an
Integrated Talent Management Platform’.
As part of Ceridian’s flagship Dayforce cloud solution for HCM, Dayforce
Talent Management is designed to help organizations manage every stage
of the talent lifecycle from staff planning and hiring, through to staff
improvement, all the way to retiring. With the goal of empowering people
at every level of an organization and at every stage of their career,
Dayforce Talent Management technology empowers organizations to retain
and develop a superior workforce.
“Our approach with Dayforce Talent Management was to build on the robust
functionality of the single Dayforce application and deliver tools to
support world-class talent strategies,” said Ozzie Goldschmied, Chief
Technology Officer, Ceridian. “Dayforce Talent Management helps to
empower managers and executives by providing data-driven insights, which
lead to more informed decisions that can help transform a workplace
culture for the better.”
Ceridian recently enhanced and expanded the talent suite’s capabilities.
For instance, Dayforce Flight Risk with predictive analytics provides
managers with a deeper understanding of their own data so they can
identify high-performers at risk of leaving. The tool then offers
managers insights to help keep high-performers engaged with their teams
and satisfied with their jobs.
“HCM companies need to be agile and anticipate what their customers need
in the ever-changing world of work,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating
Officer of Brandon Hall Group. “Ceridian offers this innovation with
Dayforce Talent Management, giving their customers the tools to keep
their people connected, engaged, and more in-control of their work
lives.”
Brandon Hall Group is an established research organization in the
performance improvement industry. The prestigious Excellence in
Technology Awards were evaluated by a panel of both independent and
Brandon Hall senior industry experts and analysts, who judged entries
based on: product innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition
and measurable results.
To learn more about more about Dayforce Talent Management, click here.
About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world
class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most
well-known and established research organization in the performance
improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and
provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible
for growth and business results.
Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership,
research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management,
Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the
core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence
Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to
research that helps them make the right decisions about people,
processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services
customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).
About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce,
our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll,
benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our
platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee
lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and
developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all
sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or
follow us @Ceridian.
