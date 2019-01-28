Ceridian HCM : Dayforce Talent Management Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced that Dayforce Talent Management won a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award, in the category of ‘Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform’.

As part of Ceridian’s flagship Dayforce cloud solution for HCM, Dayforce Talent Management is designed to help organizations manage every stage of the talent lifecycle from staff planning and hiring, through to staff improvement, all the way to retiring. With the goal of empowering people at every level of an organization and at every stage of their career, Dayforce Talent Management technology empowers organizations to retain and develop a superior workforce.

“Our approach with Dayforce Talent Management was to build on the robust functionality of the single Dayforce application and deliver tools to support world-class talent strategies,” said Ozzie Goldschmied, Chief Technology Officer, Ceridian. “Dayforce Talent Management helps to empower managers and executives by providing data-driven insights, which lead to more informed decisions that can help transform a workplace culture for the better.”

Ceridian recently enhanced and expanded the talent suite’s capabilities. For instance, Dayforce Flight Risk with predictive analytics provides managers with a deeper understanding of their own data so they can identify high-performers at risk of leaving. The tool then offers managers insights to help keep high-performers engaged with their teams and satisfied with their jobs.

“HCM companies need to be agile and anticipate what their customers need in the ever-changing world of work,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. “Ceridian offers this innovation with Dayforce Talent Management, giving their customers the tools to keep their people connected, engaged, and more in-control of their work lives.”

Brandon Hall Group is an established research organization in the performance improvement industry. The prestigious Excellence in Technology Awards were evaluated by a panel of both independent and Brandon Hall senior industry experts and analysts, who judged entries based on: product innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

To learn more about more about Dayforce Talent Management, click here.

