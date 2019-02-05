Ceridian HCM : Essentra and Orvis Modernise Their People Processes with Dayforce

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company,
continues its UK momentum with the roll-out of its cloud-based platform,
Dayforce, to Essentra and Orvis. The duo will use Ceridian’s Dayforce UK
payroll functionality to help ensure employees are paid accurately and
on time, while eliminating time-consuming paper-based processes.
Essentra, a manufacturer and supplier of plastic components, chose
Dayforce to create efficiencies, simplify their people processes, and to
gain insights across their global organisation. Already a customer in
the U.S., Essentra is now leveraging Dayforce’s payroll and workforce
management modules in the UK.
“Dayforce played an integral role in modernising our people processes,
and has proved beneficial to the entire organisation,” said Richard
Galletly, Director of Compensation and Benefits, Essentra. “We chose to
continue to work with Ceridian as we believe the platform’s combination
of automation, flexibility, and accessibility has significantly helped
us cut down our processing times and introduce changes in staffing,
operations and policies, with ease.”
Mail order retailer Orvis, a family-owned business specialising in fly
fishing, hunting, and sporting goods, has also recently signed on with
Dayforce for their UK operations. Orvis is also a Dayforce customer in
the U.S. and have extended their use of the pay and benefits module to
their UK team.
“We’re proud to announce that Essentra and Orvis have rolled out the
Dayforce platform, leading to more simplified processes and increased
internal efficiencies,” said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian
Europe. “The past year was a big milestone for our team as we launched
Dayforce in the United Kingdom. We look forward to supporting all our
new customers as they work to build strong, connected, and engaged
workforces using the Dayforce data-first, cloud-based platform.”
Through Dayforce’s single, robust, real-time application, UK
organisations benefit from a full offering, including:
-
One solution: Develop, schedule, and pay employees in a single
application and access employee information on demand
-
Workforce management: Manage your workforce, increase operational
efficiency, and help improve compliance with complex labour rules
-
Payroll accuracy: Pay employees accurately, on time, and from anywhere
with integrated time and pay
-
Scheduling: Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime
in real-time
-
Talent acquisition and retention: Recruit, develop, and reward the
best talent with an end-to-end talent acquisition and development
solution
-
Mobile: Trusted by more than a million employees daily, the
award-winning Dayforce app lets workers access and manage their
work-life – anytime, from anywhere, with intuitive and seamless mobile
experiences
Ceridian’s local market expertise provides greater insight into the
challenges organisations face and allows us to constantly deliver
innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their global
objectives. The Ceridian Europe headquarters in Glasgow serves as a base
for support, implementation, R&D, and sales for customers in the region.
For more information about Dayforce HCM, visit Ceridian.com/UK.
About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce,
our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll,
benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our
platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee
lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and
developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all
sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or
follow us @Ceridian.
