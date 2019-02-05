Log in
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC (CDAY)
Ceridian HCM : Essentra and Orvis Modernise Their People Processes with Dayforce

02/05/2019 | 04:01am EST

Ceridian Europe continues growth in the United Kingdom

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, continues its UK momentum with the roll-out of its cloud-based platform, Dayforce, to Essentra and Orvis. The duo will use Ceridian’s Dayforce UK payroll functionality to help ensure employees are paid accurately and on time, while eliminating time-consuming paper-based processes.

Essentra, a manufacturer and supplier of plastic components, chose Dayforce to create efficiencies, simplify their people processes, and to gain insights across their global organisation. Already a customer in the U.S., Essentra is now leveraging Dayforce’s payroll and workforce management modules in the UK.

“Dayforce played an integral role in modernising our people processes, and has proved beneficial to the entire organisation,” said Richard Galletly, Director of Compensation and Benefits, Essentra. “We chose to continue to work with Ceridian as we believe the platform’s combination of automation, flexibility, and accessibility has significantly helped us cut down our processing times and introduce changes in staffing, operations and policies, with ease.”

Mail order retailer Orvis, a family-owned business specialising in fly fishing, hunting, and sporting goods, has also recently signed on with Dayforce for their UK operations. Orvis is also a Dayforce customer in the U.S. and have extended their use of the pay and benefits module to their UK team.

“We’re proud to announce that Essentra and Orvis have rolled out the Dayforce platform, leading to more simplified processes and increased internal efficiencies,” said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. “The past year was a big milestone for our team as we launched Dayforce in the United Kingdom. We look forward to supporting all our new customers as they work to build strong, connected, and engaged workforces using the Dayforce data-first, cloud-based platform.”

Through Dayforce’s single, robust, real-time application, UK organisations benefit from a full offering, including:

  • One solution: Develop, schedule, and pay employees in a single application and access employee information on demand
  • Workforce management: Manage your workforce, increase operational efficiency, and help improve compliance with complex labour rules
  • Payroll accuracy: Pay employees accurately, on time, and from anywhere with integrated time and pay
  • Scheduling: Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime in real-time
  • Talent acquisition and retention: Recruit, develop, and reward the best talent with an end-to-end talent acquisition and development solution
  • Mobile: Trusted by more than a million employees daily, the award-winning Dayforce app lets workers access and manage their work-life – anytime, from anywhere, with intuitive and seamless mobile experiences

Ceridian’s local market expertise provides greater insight into the challenges organisations face and allows us to constantly deliver innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their global objectives. The Ceridian Europe headquarters in Glasgow serves as a base for support, implementation, R&D, and sales for customers in the region.

For more information about Dayforce HCM, visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


© Business Wire 2019
