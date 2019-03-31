Ceridian HCM : G8 Education Chooses Dayforce to Fuel HR Innovation

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM)
company, announced today that G8 Education has selected Dayforce
as its sole HCM technology provider. With more than 11,000 employees
located in over 500 centres across Australia, G8 Education selected
Ceridian’s single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior
employee experience, while assisting them to tackle their increasingly
complex regulatory requirements.
“One of our key growth pillars is ensuring we build a culture that
values employee development and contributes to an engaged and driven
workforce, and we see a real partnership growing with Ceridian that will
allow us to follow through on this commitment,” said Gary Carroll, CEO
and Managing Director, G8 Education. “From our initial conversations
through to testing the platform, we were very impressed by Dayforce and
its ability to transform our manual processes, better engage our
workforce, and deliver a return on investment.”
“We’re proud to announce that G8 Education has chosen Dayforce to manage
their HCM needs,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian
Australia. “Today’s modern organisations understand that attracting,
retaining and developing talent in today’s world of work means putting
its employees first. By using Dayforce’s single application, G8 can
alleviate the friction that comes from using multiple, disparate systems
and gain valuable insights essential to building a strong, connected,
and engaged workforce.”
Today, Dayforce, provides Australian companies with HR, payroll,
benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a
single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage
their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.
