Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ceridian HCM Holding Inc    CDAY

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC

(CDAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceridian HCM : G8 Education Chooses Dayforce to Fuel HR Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Ceridian will help G8, Australia’s leading provider of developmental and child care services, to modernize processes, manage compliance, and empower its workforce

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that G8 Education has selected Dayforce as its sole HCM technology provider. With more than 11,000 employees located in over 500 centres across Australia, G8 Education selected Ceridian’s single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while assisting them to tackle their increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

“One of our key growth pillars is ensuring we build a culture that values employee development and contributes to an engaged and driven workforce, and we see a real partnership growing with Ceridian that will allow us to follow through on this commitment,” said Gary Carroll, CEO and Managing Director, G8 Education. “From our initial conversations through to testing the platform, we were very impressed by Dayforce and its ability to transform our manual processes, better engage our workforce, and deliver a return on investment.”

“We’re proud to announce that G8 Education has chosen Dayforce to manage their HCM needs,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. “Today’s modern organisations understand that attracting, retaining and developing talent in today’s world of work means putting its employees first. By using Dayforce’s single application, G8 can alleviate the friction that comes from using multiple, disparate systems and gain valuable insights essential to building a strong, connected, and engaged workforce.”

Today, Dayforce, provides Australian companies with HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
04:01pCERIDIAN HCM : G8 Education Chooses Dayforce to Fuel HR Innovation
BU
03/19CERIDIAN HCM : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/15CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15CERIDIAN HCM : Launches Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/12CERIDIAN : Recognized by Constellation Research as Industry Leader in Human Capi..
BU
03/06CERIDIAN HCM : Global HCM Leader Ceridian Acquires Assets of Clearview Logix and..
BU
02/28CERIDIAN HCM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/19CERIDIAN HCM : Global HCM Leader Ceridian Recognized by Software Reviews
BU
02/15CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06CERIDIAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 815 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 47,6 M
Debt 2019 386 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 149,66
P/E ratio 2020 85,22
EV / Sales 2019 8,97x
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
Capitalization 6 930 M
Chart CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 46,2 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Ossip Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leagh E. Turner President
Paul D. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Arthur Gitajn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ozzie Goldschmied Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC48.74%6 930
ORACLE CORPORATION18.96%183 562
SAP18.49%141 935
INTUIT32.80%67 724
SERVICENOW INC38.44%44 491
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.60%17 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About