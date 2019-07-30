Log in
Ceridian HCM : Launches Dayforce in Ireland

07/30/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Dayforce, a global software platform that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management, to be available later this year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced plans to launch its cloud platform, Dayforce, in Ireland. Companies operating in the Irish market will be able to take advantage of Dayforce’s single solution combining payroll with deep talent management functionality. On the heels of Dayforce’s launch in the UK last year, today’s announcement reflects Ceridian’s continued commitment to enable Dayforce customers around the world to work smarter and ignite the power of their people.

“Disruption has become a business reality for today’s employer and companies must embrace digital transformation strategies, supported by technologies like Dayforce, to remain competitive and be successful,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “With companies facing heightened scrutiny to meet regulatory changes, the launch of Dayforce in Ireland will help support our customers in maintaining compliance with local laws and minimizing operational risk.”

Businesses operating in Ireland will be able to benefit from the full suite of Dayforce features including:

  • One application: Dayforce is a single application with one database across HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance, Absence and Talent Management.
  • More Efficient Workflows: The single application and data design improves work flow efficient and user experience.
  • Single Database: Data is stored in a single location across all modules making reporting easy and providing insights across all HR functions to make better decisions.
  • Talent Management: Attract, engage, develop, and motivate employees with a holistic talent experience centered on the individual.
  • Payroll accuracy: Employees are paid accurately and on time through the continuous calculation of pay and time throughout the pay period.
  • Employee Self-Service: People can take charge of their own work life as Dayforce gives them direct access to view and manage their own data and activities.
  • Built-in Compliance: Employers can build highly configurable solutions which helps support statutory compliance requirements, as well as a company’s own internal policies.

“Our success in the UK, with customers like BlackRock and Christian Aid, proves a market need for a solution like Dayforce and provides a natural progression for Ceridian to enter the Irish market,” said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe.

Ceridian anticipates that Dayforce will be available to Irish employers by the end of the year. To learn more about the solution, visit: Ceridian.com/IE.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
