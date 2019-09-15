Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ceridian HCM Holding Inc    CDAY

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC

(CDAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceridian HCM : Vocus Group Chooses Dayforce to Streamline HR Processes and Enhance Employee Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Ceridian will help Vocus, a leading fibre network services provider, enhance the talent management processes that underpin Vocus’ people-centric, customer-focused approach

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY; TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that Vocus Group Ltd (Vocus) has chosen Dayforce – Ceridian’s flagship cloud HCM software – to enhance their overall employee experience and streamline HR processes, including payroll, core HR, and talent and workforce management.

Vocus is a specialist fibre and network solutions provider with a world-class telecommunications infrastructure platform across Australia and New Zealand. With more than 2,000 team members, Vocus selected Ceridian’s single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while managing an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

“A big part of our culture at Vocus is ensuring we’re building environments that help our people thrive. We focus a lot of time and resources on creating opportunities where our people can grow, take ownership, and connect with each other,” said Amber Kristof, Head of People and Culture, Vocus. “With this in mind, integrating a next generation HCM solution was a natural next step for us, and we’re very excited about Dayforce’s ability to transform our processes and help us support our people, who are our difference at Vocus.”

“We’re pleased to announce that Vocus has chosen Dayforce to cover all aspects of their human resources and talent management needs – something we know is of great importance to them as they continue their rapid growth across Australia and New Zealand,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. “Harnessing modern, data-driven technologies like Dayforce is key to building a world-class employee experience, and we’re looking forward to helping Vocus manage, develop, and grow their talented workforce in the years to come.”

Today, Dayforce provides Australian companies with HR, payroll, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
05:01pCERIDIAN HCM : Vocus Group Chooses Dayforce to Streamline HR Processes and Enhan..
BU
09/13CERIDIAN : Completes Acquisition of Australian Workforce Management Solutions Pr..
BU
09/06CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
09/05CERIDIAN : Announces Agreement to Acquire Australian Workforce Management Soluti..
BU
09/04CERIDIAN HCM : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
09/04CERIDIAN HCM : Launches Secondary Public Offering
BU
08/28CERIDIAN HCM : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/22CERIDIAN HCM : Costa Coffee Selects Ceridian's Global Human Capital Management P..
BU
08/20CERIDIAN HCM : Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Select Ceridian as Human Capital ..
BU
08/07CERIDIAN HCM : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 814 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 43,4 M
Debt 2019 358 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 177x
P/E ratio 2020 99,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,58x
EV / Sales2020 8,41x
Capitalization 7 440 M
Chart CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,45  $
Last Close Price 51,79  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Ossip Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leagh E. Turner President
Paul D. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Arthur Gitajn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ozzie Goldschmied Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC50.16%7 440
ORACLE CORPORATION19.36%176 748
SAP AG24.10%142 603
INTUIT34.73%68 977
SERVICENOW INC41.51%47 233
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.86%20 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group