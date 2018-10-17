Log in
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Ceridian : Launches Dayforce Succession Planning

10/17/2018

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, has launched new succession planning capabilities at its annual customer forum, INSIGHTS. Dayforce Succession Planning will provide organizations with real-time data and insights designed to help employers find the right people within their companies to fill key roles in the event of expected or unexpected departures.

In today’s competitive market, organizations must prioritize their talent management efforts to attract, retain, and grow engaged high-performing teams. Succession planning can enable organizations to support business continuity, increase employee engagement, and reduce employee turnover.

“The battle for top talent is unrelenting, competition is fierce, and organizations need to be prudent with how they are managing their own talent,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian. “Without an ongoing discussion around proper succession planning, organizations can be left scrambling to fill the void when key team members depart. I believe real-time, fluid succession planning is absolutely crucial to the success of any organization.”

“Succession Planning is more than ensuring adequate bench strength for an organization’s critical roles. When this strategic HCM process is executed well, it leads to improved employee engagement, retention, and clarity of mission across the entire workforce,” stated Steve Goldberg, VP and Research Director of HCM, Ventana Research. “Employers that value their employees’ career and development interests, and have full visibility into employee potential, tend to become market leaders; and Ceridian’s new succession planning offering should help many customers achieve these and other key aspects of their talent management agenda.”

Dayforce Succession Planning is part of a holistic talent management solution. It provides organizations with the ability to:

  • Track key traits and succession information in an employee profile to help identify where employees are in their career path
  • Create succession plans for any position, from executive roles to entry-level employees, to identify bench strength and ensure the right employees are included
  • Evaluate employees with a talent matrix that visually compares performance to potential, which helps leaders identify suitable candidates for key roles
  • Access real-time data from across their HCM platform, such as performance history, credentials, compensation data, and flight risk analytics, to make more informed decisions

Succession Planning is one of several recent announcements at INSIGHTS.

Ceridian was pleased to also announce its intention to continue its global expansion into new markets by developing payroll capabilities for the Australian, New Zealand, and Ireland markets.

Ceridian also announced it is actively working to deliver organizations a best-in-class advanced analytics solution. This will complement reporting features that make it faster and easier for Dayforce customers to build and edit reports. Ceridian also introduced plans to launch benefit decision support, engagement surveys, compensation benchmarking, and on-demand pay functionality to Dayforce.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


© Business Wire 2018
