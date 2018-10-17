Ceridian : Launches Dayforce Succession Planning

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company,
has launched new succession planning capabilities at its annual customer
forum, INSIGHTS. Dayforce Succession Planning will provide organizations
with real-time data and insights designed to help employers find the
right people within their companies to fill key roles in the event of
expected or unexpected departures.
In today’s competitive market, organizations must prioritize their
talent management efforts to attract, retain, and grow engaged
high-performing teams. Succession planning can enable organizations to
support business continuity, increase employee engagement, and reduce
employee turnover.
“The battle for top talent is unrelenting, competition is fierce, and
organizations need to be prudent with how they are managing their own
talent,” said Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer, Ceridian.
“Without an ongoing discussion around proper succession planning,
organizations can be left scrambling to fill the void when key team
members depart. I believe real-time, fluid succession planning is
absolutely crucial to the success of any organization.”
“Succession Planning is more than ensuring adequate bench strength for
an organization’s critical roles. When this strategic HCM process is
executed well, it leads to improved employee engagement, retention, and
clarity of mission across the entire workforce,” stated Steve Goldberg,
VP and Research Director of HCM, Ventana Research. “Employers that value
their employees’ career and development interests, and have full
visibility into employee potential, tend to become market leaders; and
Ceridian’s new succession planning offering should help many customers
achieve these and other key aspects of their talent management agenda.”
Dayforce Succession Planning is part of a holistic talent management
solution. It provides organizations with the ability to:
-
Track key traits and succession information in an employee profile to
help identify where employees are in their career path
-
Create succession plans for any position, from executive roles to
entry-level employees, to identify bench strength and ensure the right
employees are included
-
Evaluate employees with a talent matrix that visually compares
performance to potential, which helps leaders identify suitable
candidates for key roles
-
Access real-time data from across their HCM platform, such as
performance history, credentials, compensation data, and flight risk
analytics, to make more informed decisions
Succession Planning is one of several recent announcements at INSIGHTS.
Ceridian was pleased to also announce its intention to continue its
global expansion into new markets by developing payroll capabilities for
the Australian, New Zealand, and Ireland markets.
Ceridian also announced it is actively working to deliver organizations
a best-in-class advanced analytics solution. This will complement
reporting features that make it faster and easier for Dayforce customers
to build and edit reports. Ceridian also introduced plans to launch
benefit decision support, engagement surveys, compensation benchmarking,
and on-demand pay functionality to Dayforce.
About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company.
Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources,
payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management
functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire
employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying,
and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all
sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or
follow us @Ceridian.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006051/en/