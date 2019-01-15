Ceridian : Reveals Top Human Capital Management Trends for 2019

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company,
today announced the launch of its inaugural 2019 Human Capital
Management Trends report.
The report explores the HCM trends that Ceridian believes will impact
companies on their journey towards managing their workforces in 2019 and
beyond. As the future of work evolves, Ceridian believes a strategic
approach to HCM – one that connects HR outcomes to business results,
powered by smart and personalized technology – is likely to help
companies win the war for talent and gain a competitive advantage.
“The relationship between the employer and employee is constantly
evolving and becoming more complex,” said Leagh Turner, President,
Ceridian. “Disruption courtesy of emerging technologies is nothing new.
In this transparent age, where information is easily shared about a
company and its practices, business leaders need to understand and be
ready for these changes to foster an employee-centric environment that
attracts key talent and reduces churn.”
To help leaders navigate this evolving world, Ceridian predicts that the
future of work will be led by:
1. Holistic HCM – For companies operating on an international
scale, visibility into the big picture of HCM practices will drive
long-term value.
2. Access to innovation – Enterprises will look for a single
source of HR truth that also provides access to innovation.
3. Talent matching – The process of matching candidates to jobs
will become smarter, backed by innovative technologies such as chatbots
and predictive analytics to assess fit.
4. Consumerized platforms – In the period of instant
gratification, HR teams will be expected to provide employees with an
experience at work that is comparable to their experience as consumers.
5. Employee engagement, wellness, and productivity – Employers
will seek to understand the ROI of engagement and wellness, and its
connection to productivity by establishing clear definitions and
measurable metrics.
6. Diversity, inclusion, equity, and privacy – Employees expect
companies to take their data privacy, stewardship, and security
commitments seriously.
7. The rise of teams – HR leaders will play a key role in
enabling and improving team collaboration, by redesigning their
structures to be built around teams.
8. Employee learning – A new category of software for employees
is emerging, called the Learning Experience Platform, to cater a content
consumption experience like YouTube or Netflix.
9. People analytics – Organizations have passed the pilot phase
of people analytics, and are planning new and more powerful uses for
these programs at scale.
10. Artificial intelligence – The applications of AI across HCM
are nearing maturity, and HR practitioners will continue to draw upon
its potential to improve their department’s effectiveness; while
addressing challenges around bias or inaccurate data.
Ceridian’s 2019 Human Capital Management Trends report identifies
what are believed to be the biggest challenges and opportunities facing
employers. These trends have been chosen by Ceridian’s Market
Intelligence team from continued market monitoring, including interviews
with Ceridian’s customers, industry analysts and experts, coverage of
major industry events and developments, and analysis of the HR
technology landscape.
