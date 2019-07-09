Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ceridian HCM Holding Inc    CDAY

CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC

(CDAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceridian : to Transform HR in Australia with Launch of Dayforce Payroll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

The Dayforce platform’s single application, with continuous pay calculations and deep workforce and talent management, answers market need

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today the introduction of its industry-leading payroll capabilities to the Australian market with the launch of Dayforce Payroll.

“With the rollout of Dayforce Payroll in Australia, Ceridian brings together payroll and deep workforce management functionality, giving Australian employers access to the same award-winning Dayforce platform used by more than 3,700 customers around the world,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “By adopting one consolidated HCM solution, we believe companies can better engage and manage their people – and ultimately work smarter.

“We see significant opportunity in the Australian market, and this launch represents a milestone in our global expansion strategy that has seen Dayforce deployed around the world, with the platform in use in over 50 countries,” concluded Mr. Ossip.

According to a new survey, conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of Ceridian, the majority of Australians (approximately 61 percent) surveyed are not completely satisfied with their employer when it comes to their overall pay experience, which includes factors such as timeliness and accuracy of pay. Leveraging Dayforce’s unified time and pay capabilities and real time calculation for net pay, payroll teams can access and audit data continuously through the pay period. Using Dayforce’s differentiated payroll offering, employers have peace of mind knowing that they are using a robust and trusted payroll solution.

“Ensuring we build a culture at G8 Education that values and invests in an engaged and driven workforce is essential to our long-term growth and success,” said Gary Carroll, CEO and Managing Director, G8 Education. “With staff across more than 500 centres across Australia, we knew implementing a single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while tackling our increasingly complex regulatory requirements, was a must, and we believe Dayforce will be instrumental in transforming our workforce for the better in the years to come.”

“The world of work is changing at a rapid pace, with the modern workplace becoming more focused on delivering an exceptional employee experience across borders and geographies,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. “This can present challenges, particularly as regulatory environments change and become more complex, and is why we believe our single, real time solution will transform the way companies pay and manage their people.”

We believe customers with Australian operations can better engage their workforce and drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy by leveraging the full Dayforce platform, which provides customers with:

  • One solution: Develop, schedule, and pay employees in a single application and access employee information on demand.
  • Payroll accuracy: More easily pay employees accurately and on time with the continuous calculation of net pay and unified time and pay.
  • Scheduling Optimisation: Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime in real-time.
  • Talent acquisition and retention: Recruit, develop, and reward the best talent with an end-to-end talent management solution.
  • Mitigate compliance risk: Dayforce helps enable you to maintain compliance with HR requirements by automating and incorporating a number of legislative and regulatory requirements through flexible configuration options. This can help you minimise exposure to the risk of penalties associated with non-compliance.

Today, Dayforce is trusted by a number of Australian companies, including Michael Hill, Harris Farm, Optus, and G8 Education.

The online survey was conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of Ceridian among 964 employees in Australia between February and March 2019. Respondents represented salaried and hourly workers, as well as a mix of full-time and part-time employees, and contract workers, 18 years of age and older.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
05:01pCERIDIAN : to Transform HR in Australia with Launch of Dayforce Payroll
BU
06/27SEVENTY PER CENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE : Ceridian's UK Pay Experience Report
BU
06/26CERIDIAN HCM : Justine Janssen Recognized as One of Canada's 'Top 40 Under 40'
BU
06/12Canadian Government Names Three Cos. to Work on New Federal Pay System
DJ
06/12CERIDIAN HCM : Named a Successful Supplier by the Government of Canada for a New..
BU
06/10EIGHTY PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES ARE STRE : Ceridian's Pay Experience Report
BU
05/21CERIDIAN HCM : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
05/21CERIDIAN HCM : Launches Secondary Public Offering
BU
05/21CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/14CERIDIAN HCM : Christian Aid Chooses Ceridian to Manage Global HR Needs
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 812 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 49,5 M
Debt 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 157x
P/E ratio 2020 92,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 8,12x
Capitalization 7 152 M
Chart CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,1  $
Last Close Price 50,8  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Ossip Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leagh E. Turner President
Paul D. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Arthur Gitajn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ozzie Goldschmied Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC47.23%7 304
ORACLE CORPORATION31.30%197 747
SAP41.72%164 266
INTUIT37.73%70 136
SERVICENOW INC64.56%54 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.15%20 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About