Ceridian : to Transform HR in Australia with Launch of Dayforce Payroll

The Dayforce platform’s single application, with continuous pay calculations and deep workforce and talent management, answers market need

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today the introduction of its industry-leading payroll capabilities to the Australian market with the launch of Dayforce Payroll.

“With the rollout of Dayforce Payroll in Australia, Ceridian brings together payroll and deep workforce management functionality, giving Australian employers access to the same award-winning Dayforce platform used by more than 3,700 customers around the world,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “By adopting one consolidated HCM solution, we believe companies can better engage and manage their people – and ultimately work smarter.

“We see significant opportunity in the Australian market, and this launch represents a milestone in our global expansion strategy that has seen Dayforce deployed around the world, with the platform in use in over 50 countries,” concluded Mr. Ossip.

According to a new survey, conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of Ceridian, the majority of Australians (approximately 61 percent) surveyed are not completely satisfied with their employer when it comes to their overall pay experience, which includes factors such as timeliness and accuracy of pay. Leveraging Dayforce’s unified time and pay capabilities and real time calculation for net pay, payroll teams can access and audit data continuously through the pay period. Using Dayforce’s differentiated payroll offering, employers have peace of mind knowing that they are using a robust and trusted payroll solution.

“Ensuring we build a culture at G8 Education that values and invests in an engaged and driven workforce is essential to our long-term growth and success,” said Gary Carroll, CEO and Managing Director, G8 Education. “With staff across more than 500 centres across Australia, we knew implementing a single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while tackling our increasingly complex regulatory requirements, was a must, and we believe Dayforce will be instrumental in transforming our workforce for the better in the years to come.”

“The world of work is changing at a rapid pace, with the modern workplace becoming more focused on delivering an exceptional employee experience across borders and geographies,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. “This can present challenges, particularly as regulatory environments change and become more complex, and is why we believe our single, real time solution will transform the way companies pay and manage their people.”

We believe customers with Australian operations can better engage their workforce and drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy by leveraging the full Dayforce platform, which provides customers with:

One solution: Develop, schedule, and pay employees in a single application and access employee information on demand.

Payroll accuracy: More easily pay employees accurately and on time with the continuous calculation of net pay and unified time and pay.

Scheduling Optimisation: Automate employee schedules and track and monitor overtime in real-time.

Talent acquisition and retention: Recruit, develop, and reward the best talent with an end-to-end talent management solution.

Mitigate compliance risk: Dayforce helps enable you to maintain compliance with HR requirements by automating and incorporating a number of legislative and regulatory requirements through flexible configuration options. This can help you minimise exposure to the risk of penalties associated with non-compliance.

Today, Dayforce is trusted by a number of Australian companies, including Michael Hill, Harris Farm, Optus, and G8 Education.

The online survey was conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of Ceridian among 964 employees in Australia between February and March 2019. Respondents represented salaried and hourly workers, as well as a mix of full-time and part-time employees, and contract workers, 18 years of age and older.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

