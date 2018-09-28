Cerillion : Amazon partners with Snapchat to expand reach

In this week's subscription roundup, we first look at Amazon's strategic partnership with social media platform Snapchat. Will this prove to be yet another masterstroke from Jeff Bezos? Staying with Amazon, we look at the company's latest retail innovation: Amazon 4-star. Then we look at Netflix's new plans to counter threat from competitors. Lastly, we look at Ford's vehicle subscription program, Canvas.
Amazon and Snapchat enter into a strategic partnership
Retail giant Amazon has just entered into a strategic partnership with popular social media platform Snapchat. Users can now scan an image or barcode to snap a photo of any product and if it's available on Amazon, a new card will appear which will take users to Amazon to complete the buying process. This new deal will give Amazon access to 190 million daily active Snapchat users. Incidentally, last year, Amazon also launched a social network for Prime subscribers called Amazon Spark
Amazon launches new retail store concept: Amazon 4-star
Amazon is increasingly looking at physical store fronts
Netflix wants to double its original content catalogue
As Netflix faces the impending threat of big bang subscription streaming services from Apple
, Disney
and Walmart
Ford Canvas road testing subscriptions
Underlining a trend that's becoming increasingly common for the automobile industry, Ford's subscription service Canvas is now aiming to give subscribers access to a selection of used Ford cars. Many luxury brands like Porsche
and Mercedes Benz
