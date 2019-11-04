Cerillion : Celebrating 20 years of Cerillion

Following our 20th birthday on 4th October we have been sharing our highlights of #TheCerillionYears on our social media channels. Here's a special blog post and infographic that looks back on Cerillion's most important milestones and the evolution of the industry over the past two decades.

1999

The year that the Euro currency was introduced and when the IT industry prepared for Y2K meltdown (spoiler alert - the preparation worked). Cerillion launched on 4th October with 5 customers and just 12 staff following MBO from Logica.

2000-

The dotcom bubble reaches its peak; UK 3G licence auction raises a whopping £22.5bn. Cerillion raises a slightly smaller amount with 1st round of private equity funding; unveils CRM & Billing version 1.

2001 - dotcom bubble bursts causing industry downturn; GSM World Congress rebranded to '3GSM' but still hosted in Cannes. Cerillion helps Manx Telecom launch Europe's first live 3G (UMTS) network; gains 2nd round funding and acquires IBAS (interconnect billing) product from CACI.

2002- First multimedia messaging services (MMS) go live, coinciding with cameraphones arriving in the US/Europe after earlier success in Asia. Cerillion wins first customer in Africa.

2003 - Skype launches VoIP calling application that 'just works' (it did, and it changed everything); Three UK launches on 03/03/03 - a marketeer's dream! Cerillion 2 is released with first fully web-based interface; first client win in the USA.

2004 - GSMA announces more than 1 billion GSM connections; 28,000 of them head to Cannes for the latest instalment of '3GSM'. Cerillion expands and moves to iconic Centre Point building in London's west end; launches Tele2 UK in just 3 weeks with first managed services deal.

[Attachment]

2005 - GSM connections burst through 1.5 billion; Local Loop Unbundling (LLU) introduced in UK through further deregulation of fixed line market; YouTube launches, creating whole new market for user generated content. Cerillion wins 5 new clients including BTC in Bulgaria and Tele2 Ireland; also supports world's first HSDPA services launch at Manx Telecom.

2006 - Facebook launches to the general public; '3GSM' finds new home in Barcelona; Mobile Number Portability (MNP) introduced in UK; BT launches first cities on '21CN' - whatever happened to that?! Cerillion opens Global Solutions Centre (GSC) in India; launches Cerillion 3; named in Tech Track 100 list of fastest growing private companies.

2007- First iPhone arrives, redefining the smartphone market; Netflix launches streaming service, takes video 'over-the-top'. Cerillion wins first customer in Australia taking total number of customer installations to 28 in 21 countries; joins TM Forum; releases Cerillion 4 for FMC services.

2008 - First Android smartphones hit the market; 55,000 people attend rebranded 'MWC' in Barcelona; Airbnb starts new wave of 'gig economy'; first Smart TV is unveiled by Samsung. Cerillion lowers entry barrier for operators with Cerillion Express; wins big in the Bahamas with BTC.

2009 - First 4G network goes live in Stockholm and Oslo; Uber joins gig economy in San Francisco; WhatsApp launches app-based messaging service and goes head-to-head with SMS; Bitcoin arrives. Cerillion unveils Total Convergence Architecture; launches real-time rating in Cerillion 5.

2010 - Apple introduces front facing camera in iPhone 4, kickstarting selfie craze. Cerillion wins multi-site cable billing deal in Caribbean with Columbus; achieves EFQM Committed to Excellence certification.

2011 - Skype finds new home in Microsoft; Global mobile connections break through 6 billion mark; Blackberry peaks with over 50m devices sold. Cerillion launches 3GPP convergent charging engine in Cerillion 6; partners with NSN for launch of joint 'Compact UCB' solution.

2012- MWC continues growth, reaching 67,000 participants; London Olympics heralded as first truly digital Games; Samsung surpasses Nokia to become number 1 handset vendor. Cerillion wins multi-country deal with Truphone; launches Interconnect Managed Service; goes live with major #BSSOSS transformation project for M2 in Australia.

2013- MWC moves to Fira Gran Via (still Barcelona) providing further headroom for growth; 72,000 people attend. Cerillion introduces beta of new cloud billing app, Cerillion Skyline; wins major convergent charging contract with Manx Telecom; expands Columbus deal to fifth separate country.

2014 - Facebook acquires WhatsApp for $19bn; 85,000 people hear all about it a week later at MWC in Barcelona; Amazon launches Alexa smart voice assistant. Cerillion completes quad-play #BSSOSS transformation for Gibtelecom in just 11 months; achieves first 4G launch with PCCW's Relish brand in London; wins new 4G convergent charging contract with SWAN, taking total number of sites to 43 in 36 countries; named IBM ISV of the Year and makes first appearance in Gartner IRCM Magic Quadrant.

2015- GSMA reports 1 billion 4G connections. Cerillion acquires netSolutions network inventory business from Ubisense; welcomes KDDI, Cox and Vodacom to customer base; signs VAR agreement for GE Smallworld platform; goes commercial with Cerillion Skyline.

2016- MWC Barcelona breaks through 100,000 attendees; Google enters smart voice assistant market with launch of Google Home; mobile internet users exceed desktop for first time. Cerillion IPO's on the London Stock Exchange; named Visionary in Gartner IRCM Magic Quadrant; introduces accelerated R&D programme.

2017- Roam Like at Home regulation introduced, scrapping roaming fees within EU. Cerillion wins multi-site digital transformation with Sure; launches Cerillion 7 and Evergreen software upgrade model; moves to new HQ in Covent Garden; achieves highest overall rating amongst IRCM vendors on Gartner Peer Insights.

2018- First 5G networks launched in South Korea / USA; GDPR introduction causes opt-in opt-out chaos. Cerillion team wins Business Impact award for sponsored data Catalyst Project at Digital Transformation World; signs up to TM Forum Open API Manifesto; wins major wholesale billing and managed services deal in Denmark.

2019- 5G rollouts continue apace; foldable phones touted as the next big device trend; 100m Alexa enabled devices milestone. Cerillion completes ISO9001:2015 certification; supports first 5G launch for Three; enables Lobster MVNO launch in Spain; wins major #BSSOSS transformation projects in US, Europe and Asia, taking total number of sites to 90 in 43 countries; exceeds 200 staff milestone.