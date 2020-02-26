Cerillion : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cerillion PLC ("Cerillion" or "the Company"), announces that on 25th February 2020 Richard Doughty purchased 4,672 ordinary shares of GBP 0.005 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 213.5 pence per share.
Notiﬁcation of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Doughty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Business Development Director
b)
Initial notification
Initial Notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer,
emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Cerillion PLC
b)
LEI
213800ISIZMUC3P46850
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Cerillion is a leading provider of mission critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), mainly serving the telecommunications market but also other sectors such as utilities and ﬁnancial services. The Company currently has over 90 customer installations across over 40 countries.
Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in Pune, India, where its Global Solutions Centre is located, Miami and Sydney.
