Cerillion : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/26/2020 | 03:14am EST

RNS Number : 0939E

Cerillion PLC

26 February 2020

Cerillion PLC

Director/PDMR shareholding

Cerillion PLC ("Cerillion" or "the Company"), announces that on 25th February 2020 Richard Doughty purchased 4,672 ordinary shares of GBP 0.005 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 213.5 pence per share.

Notiﬁcation of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /

person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Doughty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Business Development Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial Notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer,

emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cerillion PLC

b)

LEI

213800ISIZMUC3P46850

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each

type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of GBP 0.005 each

financial instrument,

type of instrument

GB00BYYX6C66

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

213.5 pence

4,672 shares

d)

Aggregated information

Not Applicable - Single Transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

25th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Cerillion plc

c/o KTZ Communications

Louis Hall, CEO

T: 020 3178 6378

Oliver Gilchrist, CFO

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)

T: 020 7408 4090

Toby Gibbs, Mark Percy, Sarah Mather

KTZ Communications

T: 020 3178 6378

Katie Tzouliadis, Dan Mahoney

About Cerillion

www.cerillion.com

Cerillion is a leading provider of mission critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), mainly serving the telecommunications market but also other sectors such as utilities and ﬁnancial services. The Company currently has over 90 customer installations across over 40 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in Pune, India, where its Global Solutions Centre is located, Miami and Sydney.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:13:03 UTC
