Cerillion : European Union introduces maximum prices for calls and SMS

The EU has overhauled the rules of the telecoms playing field yet again! After abolishing roaming charges within the EU back in 2017, the European Commission has now announced a maximum price which applies to calls and text messages between member states. These measures are a part of an overhaul of telecom rules in the EU, which was announced last year.

The latest regulation caps international calls between EU countries at a maximum of 19 cents per minute and text messages at 6 cents per message, both excluding VAT. The price cap has already taken effect within the 28 EU member states, and is also expected to be applied in Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein soon. Importantly, the regulation applies only to personal users and not to business customers who already have good deals with many service providers.

Advantage Customers

A recent Eurobarometer survey on international calls revealed that 42% of respondents contacted someone in another EU country in the last month, with 26% using traditional channels such as mobile phones, landlines and text messages. Before the regulation came into effect, the standard price of a call within the EU was typically three times the price of a domestic call and text messages twice the price. However, in some extreme cases, the price of calls between EU member states was up to ten times higher than the standard domestic prices. Clearly the price discrepancies for calls and messages between EU member states was detrimental to the customer experience. That too, in a region, which operates as a unified entity on many fronts. The European Commissioners have stated that the new rules will protect customers against bill shock, which is traditionally associated with high cost international calls. Furthermore, it will meet the growing connectivity needs of EU residents and also boost the region's competitiveness. In effect, using the mobile phone for international calls and messages in any EU country will now be the same as using it in your home country.

What about Telcos?