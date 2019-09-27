Log in
CERILLION PLC

CERILLION PLC

(CER)
Cerillion : Google launches gaming subscription service Play Pass

09/27/2019 | 06:48am EDT
After streaming wars, it's now time for gaming wars between the tech giants as Google has just launched its new Play Pass. The gaming subscription service will directly compete with the recently launched Apple Arcade. Google's Play Pass launch is our main highlight in this week's subscription roundup. We next look at Spotify which has added more features for artists and introduced more personalised playlists for listeners. Next, we look at the UK's Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) which has found an interesting way to solicit donations - by asking customers to stop wasting money on unused subscriptions. Finally, media companies The Information and Bloomberg are in talks to offer a bundled subscription.

Google enters the gaming subscription industry with Play Pass


Tech giant Google has launched a new monthly subscription service called Play Pass for gamers. The service includes 350 games and apps on the Android platform. However, Google wants to go beyond games on Play Pass to include health, fitness and photography apps. Similar to arch-rival Apple's recently launched gaming service Apple Arcade, Play Pass is priced at $4.99 per month. Who will win the bragging rights in the gaming wars? Read more here

Spotify revamps its artists' app

Spotify is continuing to add new features to its app for artists, which includes a new design, new analytics, which showcase real-time stats, and an educational dashboard. Spotify has also made it easier to track milestones in its revamped app, which is one of the more significant ones to arrive since 2017. Read more here

Spotify adds two personalised playlists based on repeat listens

Just like Netflix, Spotify continues to add new features based on user data. The music streaming giant is now expanding personalised playlists through two new additions - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind. Both are focused on revisiting songs that subscribers may have replayed at various times. Read more here

CAF campaign asks people to ditch unused subscriptions and donate the savings

The UK's Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has found a novel way to solicit donations for its charities. As part of its new 'Ditch the Deals' campaign, it is calling on customers to stop wasting money on unused subscriptions and donate cash to charities instead. The campaign highlights the phenomenon of subscription creep stating that UK consumers have spent £800 million on unwanted subscriptions over the last 12 months. Read more here

The Information and Bloomberg to offer bundled subscriptions soon?

Media companies The Information and Bloomberg are in talks about a bundled subscription plan. With the subscription landscape getting increasingly competitive, joint packages may just become the next big subscription trend. It especially makes sense for The Information and Bloomberg as their subscription plans are priced higher than the typical consumer subscription plans, at $400 and $340 respectively per year, so a bundled offering with a keen price could be quite attractive. Read more here Also read: Amazon launches new music tier called Amazon Music HD
(Image Credit: Flickr)

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 10:47:02 UTC
