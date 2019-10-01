Cerillion : How can media businesses stem ‘Subscription Hopping'?

The phenomenon of subscription creep has led to customers opting for more cunning ways to save money on streaming services. 'Subscription Hopping' is one such way where customers get strategic about the SVOD services they sign up for. Shashank Venkat finds ways in which subscription businesses can curb this behaviour

Google 'subscription hopping' and you will find a number of links that point to this all-new trend among subscribers. With subscription creep fast catching up on customers, many are getting increasingly strategic about the particular streaming services they want to access for their entertainment needs. And the arrival of new streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ means that customers are only going to get more picky about their streaming service(s) of choice as their entertainment budgets are pushed to the limit.

The Wall Street Journal's Kevin McAllister was the first person to propose subscription hopping as a way to counter subscription creep. Multiple video subscriptions can quickly add up in an a-la-carte entertainment universe and subscription hopping seems to be one of the few ways to keep your subscription dollars in check.

What is Subscription Hopping?

means that customers sign up to a streaming service only to watch a specific show or shows. In fact, some may even wait for a critical mass of content to hit a streaming service before signing back up to it. For instance, a customer may sign up for Netflix to watch the latest season of Stranger Things, let the subscription lapse and then sign back up only to watch the next show which catches his/her interest. This helps keep their entertainment budgets on track. It is not surprising that tactics such as subscription hopping are coming to the fore. Most subscribers vastly underestimate the amount they spend on subscription services. Last year, a report revealed that US consumers estimated that they spent $111 per month on subscription services whereas the reality was that they were spending more than double the amount, $237 on such services. Another report revealed that Australians are wasting a whopping AU$3.9 billion every year on unused subscription services . Clearly, customers are now willing to break free from this inertia and actively manage their subscription choices to ensure that they are not wasting money.

Five ways businesses can stem subscription hopping