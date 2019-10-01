Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cerillion PLC    CER   GB00BYYX6C66

CERILLION PLC

(CER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cerillion : How can media businesses stem ‘Subscription Hopping'?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT
The phenomenon of subscription creep has led to customers opting for more cunning ways to save money on streaming services. 'Subscription Hopping' is one such way where customers get strategic about the SVOD services they sign up for. Shashank Venkat finds ways in which subscription businesses can curb this behaviour

Google 'subscription hopping' and you will find a number of links that point to this all-new trend among subscribers. With subscription creep fast catching up on customers, many are getting increasingly strategic about the particular streaming services they want to access for their entertainment needs. And the arrival of new streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ means that customers are only going to get more picky about their streaming service(s) of choice as their entertainment budgets are pushed to the limit.
The Wall Street Journal's Kevin McAllister was the first person to propose subscription hopping as a way to counter subscription creep. Multiple video subscriptions can quickly add up in an a-la-carte entertainment universe and subscription hopping seems to be one of the few ways to keep your subscription dollars in check.

What is Subscription Hopping?

Subscription hopping
means that customers sign up to a streaming service only to watch a specific show or shows. In fact, some may even wait for a critical mass of content to hit a streaming service before signing back up to it. For instance, a customer may sign up for Netflix to watch the latest season of Stranger Things, let the subscription lapse and then sign back up only to watch the next show which catches his/her interest. This helps keep their entertainment budgets on track. It is not surprising that tactics such as subscription hopping are coming to the fore. Most subscribers vastly underestimate the amount they spend on subscription services. Last year, a report revealed that US consumers estimated that they spent $111 per month on subscription services whereas the reality was that they were spending more than double the amount, $237 on such services. Another report revealed that Australians are wasting a whopping AU$3.9 billion every year on unused subscription services. Clearly, customers are now willing to break free from this inertia and actively manage their subscription choices to ensure that they are not wasting money.

Five ways businesses can stem subscription hopping

The subscription business model is inherently good since it allows customers to access services at a low cost and gives them the flexibility to opt-in and opt-out of services according to their needs. However, the same advantages turn out to be a double-edged sword for businesses as subscription hopping leads to a decline in Average Revenue Per User and limits their ability to make accurate forecasts about Monthly Recurring Revenue and Customer Lifetime Value. Here are five ideas for subscription businesses to limit subscription hopping:
Incentivise long-term subscriptions - Subscription hopping is easier on monthly subscription plans. Entertainment businesses can curb this by incentivising customers to commit to longer-term subscription plans. This is a win-win for both customers and businesses as subscribers end up paying less per month and media companies have better visibility of future revenue. For instance, Indian SVOD service Hotstar has priced its Premium plan at ₹299 ($4.2) per month or ₹999 ($14) per year. Clearly, an annual subscription plan will work out better for customers.
Leverage data to track subscription hoppers - Data is the new oil, and subscription businesses have a wealth of data in their hands. Businesses can keep a track of habitual subscription hoppers and float customised offers to keep them loyal to their platforms.
Provide a smooth billing and payment experience - A good recurring billing system not only offers the ability to easily manage the subscriber database, but also provides the flexibility to offer usage-based plans that meet the lifestyle needs of a variety of customer segments.
Keep adding value - Media companies such as Netflix and Spotify are the leaders in their niches through a continuous focus on adding value. This is done through an emphasis on good content, new user experience add-ons and new technological features which keep customers hooked on their platforms.
Build relationships with customers - Finally, any subscription business is only as good as the customer experience it delivers. It is imperative that media businesses build a superior relationship with their customers by constantly engaging at various touchpoints. Customers find it difficult to hop away from the services they are loyal to!
Find out how our subscription billing platform Cerillion Skyline is helping French media company - English Language Media - reduce subscription hopping and grow its addressable market.

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERILLION PLC
05:13aCERILLION : How can media businesses stem ‘Subscription Hopping'?
PU
09/27CERILLION : Google launches gaming subscription service Play Pass
PU
09/24CERILLION : Three charges up 5G launch with Cerillion BSS platform
PU
09/23CERILLION : Top Five Challenges for Subscription Publishers
PU
09/20CERILLION : Amazon launches new music tier called Amazon Music HD
PU
09/18CERILLION : Billing grace periods set to enhance subscription experience and red..
PU
09/13APPLE EVENT : Apple reveals launch and pricing details for Apple TV+ and Apple A..
PU
09/09APAC : Hotbed of the subscription industry
PU
09/09CERILLION : Major New Contract Win
PU
09/06CERILLION : Ubisoft launches gaming subscription service
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18,7 M
EBIT 2019 3,50 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 4,20 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 51,5 M
Chart CERILLION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cerillion PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERILLION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 174,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Tancred Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Miles Howarth Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Campbell Radnor Gilchrist Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Guy Jason O'Connor Director & Director-Business Development
Michael Dee Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERILLION PLC27.84%63
ORACLE CORPORATION21.88%180 637
INTUIT35.10%69 164
SERVICENOW, INC.42.57%47 587
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.41%21 180
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.71.08%12 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group