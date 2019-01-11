Cerillion : How will Apple cope up with Netflix stopping in-app subscriptions?

Apple's feeling the heat in 2019. With Netflix stopping customers from subscribing through iTunes, Apple faces the prospect of losing a significant chunk of revenue, even as it struggles to cope with dwindling iPhone sales. What will Apple do? The question is our main highlight in this week's subscription roundup as Spotify has also gone the Netflix way and stopped listeners from subscribing via iTunes. Are the bears back in the Wall Street for Apple? Netflix though, seems to be making all the right moves with its first adult interactive show and plans to set up a new production hub in Canada. We also look at a new app which helps you to manage subscriptions. And finally, we look at five trends that will shape the subscription market in 2019.

What will Apple lose with Netflix bypassing iTunes for subscriptions?

Last week, Netflix stopped offering subscriptions via iTunes to get around the 30% commission charged by Apple. The Cupertino giant is likely going to lose out on a lot of revenue following this move as Netflix was the number one subscription app on the App Store. Apple made over $2 billion in subscription revenue alone from third party apps last year. The potential loss of incremental revenue for Apple is pegged to be around $200 million in 2020, which could impact the company's bottom line. Recently, the US Supreme Court also allowed an antitrust lawsuit to move forward against Apple which may require it to stop charging the 30% transaction fee altogether. Read more here

Spotify follows Netflix, stops listeners from subscribingthrough iTunes

Looks like more subscription companies are headed the Netflix way. In a bid to save the 30% transaction fee that is taken away from Apple, music streaming giant Spotify has also stopped accepting new subscribers via iTunes. Existing customers can continue to subscribe via iTunes. Apple does have the choice to remove Spotify and Netflix from the App Store as it requires paid apps to offer a payment option through Apple's billing system. But would it risk alienating a huge set of users who subscribe to both these services? Read more here

Netflix's interactive show gets rave reviews, company also plans production hub in Toronto

SVOD giant Netflix recently launched its interactive show Bandersnatch to some rave reviews. Subscribers were waiting eagerly for the adult interactive show, ever since it was announced by the company. Bandersnatch is the first adult interactive show on Netflix and allows viewers to choose their own storyline. These kind of interesting content offerings will help Netflix stand out from new entrants such as Disney and also help combat the rise in subscription fatigue . In addition, the streaming service is also interested in launching a new production hub in Toronto , opening up the market even wider for Netflix. Read more here

An app to manage your subscriptions - Truebill

Subscriptions are forming an integral part of monthly expenses these days. Recognising the shift in the market, Truebill has created a new app that allows users to manage and track their subscriptions. With more subscription services coming into the market, the financial management app ensures that your subscription dollars are spent the right way. Read more here

