CERILLION PLC

(CER)
06/25 03:01:24 am
170 GBp   +3.98%
02:46aCERILLION : Major Contract Win
PU
06/21CERILLION : Hewlett Packard Enterprise betting on subscriptions
PU
06/19CERILLION : Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra a big boost to e-commerce?
PU
Cerillion : Major Contract Win

06/25/2019 | 02:46am EDT

RNS Number : 2549D

Cerillion PLC

25 June 2019

AIM: CER

Cerillion plc

("Cerillion" or "the Company")

Major New Contract Win

Cerillion, the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, is pleased to announce a major new contract win worth an initial £4.8m with LINK Mobility, Europe's leading provider of SMS and message delivery solutions. This win supports existing market forecasts and continues the Company's trend towards securing larger deals, following the £5.1m contract win announced on 14 June.

The contract is for the supply and installation of Cerillion's Enterprise BSS/OSS* suite to support LINK Mobility's growth across multiple international territories, in what will be an extensive transformation project. The initial implementation will be delivered over the next nine months.

Cerillion's solution will provide back oce and operational support systems, including CRM, billing, convergent charging, order management, workflow and network provisioning.

Torbjørn Krøvel, CTO of Link Mobility, said:

"LINK has run an extensive selection process over the last eighteen months to identify a partner who can unify our complex business on a single platform. It has been important for us to select a partner who could demonstrate their ability to support our current business models and who also had a product evolution vision that future-proofs our business plans. We are delighted to be working with Cerillion on this project."

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, said:

"We are delighted to have secured this prestigious contract with LINK Mobility. It is another example of the larger contracts that we are now securing, and demonstrates the diversity of business needs that the Cerillion platform is able to support as well as our ability to deploy multi-tenanted solutions across multiple international operating units."

*Business Support System/Operations Support System

Cerillion plc

c/o KTZ Communications

Louis Hall, CEO

T: 020 3178 6378

Oliver Gilchrist, CFO

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)

T: 020 7408 4090

Toby Gibbs, Mark Percy

KTZ Communications

T: 020 3178 6378

Katie Tzouliadis, Dan Mahoney

About Cerillion

www.cerillion.com

Cerillion has a 19-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), mainly to the telecommunications sector but also to other markets, including utilities and ﬁnancial services. The Company has approximately 90 customer installations across 44 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion has operations in Pune, India, where its Global Solutions Centre is located, Sydney and Miami.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:45:26 UTC
