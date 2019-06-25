Cerillion : Major Contract Win

RNS Number : 2549D

Cerillion PLC

25 June 2019

25 June 2019

AIM: CER

Cerillion plc

("Cerillion" or "the Company")

Major New Contract Win

Cerillion, the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, is pleased to announce a major new contract win worth an initial £4.8m with LINK Mobility, Europe's leading provider of SMS and message delivery solutions. This win supports existing market forecasts and continues the Company's trend towards securing larger deals, following the £5.1m contract win announced on 14 June.

The contract is for the supply and installation of Cerillion's Enterprise BSS/OSS* suite to support LINK Mobility's growth across multiple international territories, in what will be an extensive transformation project. The initial implementation will be delivered over the next nine months.

Cerillion's solution will provide back oﬃce and operational support systems, including CRM, billing, convergent charging, order management, workflow and network provisioning.

Torbjørn Krøvel, CTO of Link Mobility, said:

"LINK has run an extensive selection process over the last eighteen months to identify a partner who can unify our complex business on a single platform. It has been important for us to select a partner who could demonstrate their ability to support our current business models and who also had a product evolution vision that future-proofs our business plans. We are delighted to be working with Cerillion on this project."

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, said:

"We are delighted to have secured this prestigious contract with LINK Mobility. It is another example of the larger contracts that we are now securing, and demonstrates the diversity of business needs that the Cerillion platform is able to support as well as our ability to deploy multi-tenanted solutions across multiple international operating units."

About Cerillion

www.cerillion.com

Cerillion has a 19-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), mainly to the telecommunications sector but also to other markets, including utilities and ﬁnancial services. The Company has approximately 90 customer installations across 44 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion has operations in Pune, India, where its Global Solutions Centre is located, Sydney and Miami.

