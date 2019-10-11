Log in
Cerillion : Streaming Wars heat up in Australia

10/11/2019 | 07:26am EDT
The focus continues to be on Australia in this week's subscription roundup, as the battle to dominate the SVOD space heats up between international players and local video streaming businesses.Who will win the streaming wars down under? In other news, Disney is trying to sweeten the deal for its upcoming Disney+ service with another low-cost offer; American consumer electronics company Sonos is the latest business to launch a subscription plan for its expensive speakers; whilst Apple has completed the Siri integration with Spotify allowing its users to listen to Spotify content through the virtual assistant. And finally, the subscription industry is feeling the heat from US sanctions as Adobe has cancelled all subscriptions in Venezuela.

Who will dominate the SVOD industry in Australia?


Australia is emerging as the new battleground for entertainment giants as they compete with local video streaming players to dominate the SVOD space. According to reports, subscription giant Netflix holds a comfortable lead with 11 million subscribers, followed by local service Stan which has 2.6 million subscribers. Apart from international services such as YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video, other Australian businesses battling it out in the streaming wars include Fetch, Kayo and Foxtel. Interestingly, Netflix just raised prices for Australian subscribers ahead of the upcoming Disney+ and Apple TV+ launch down under.

Read more here

Disney+ offers a new subscription deal to lure viewers

Disney's upcoming video streaming service is getting plenty of hype in media circles. Disney+, which is scheduled to launch next month, is trying to lure subscribers with a three-year plan which costs $169.99. This breaks down the monthly cost to less than $5.

Read more here

Sonos launches Sonos Flex subscriptions

Sonos has started a new subscription plan which allows users to rent their premium wireless speakers at an affordable price. Called Sonos Flex, the service is currently being tested in the Netherlands. Subscriptions are offered at three price points, with the cheapest plan starting at €15 per month, including free delivery and installation along with free upgrades to the latest models of the speakers.

Read more here

Siri can now play Spotify content

Spotify users can now ask Apple's virtual assistant Siri to play their favourite audio content. With the new iOS 13 update, Apple has added Siri support for iPhone, iPad, Carplay, AirPods and HomePod via Airplay. A new Spotify app will also be available on Apple TV.

Read more here

Adobe will cancel subscriptions in Venezuela to comply with US sanctions

Adobe's subscription business will take a beating thanks to US President Donald Trump's sanctions against Venezuela. The company has emailed users saying it will suspend their subscriptions and delete their accounts on the platform. In addition, these users will not receive any refunds.

Read more here

Also read: Netflix raises subscription prices in Australia

Disclaimer

Cerillion plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:25:02 UTC
