Cerillion turns 20 today and we are proud of everything we have achieved so far. Here's a special blog post dedicated to our victories, the challenges we faced on the way and the changing technological landscape over the last two decades.

Logica spin off

Ahead of its time

Founded in Autumn

But short of a dime

VCs and PEs

Dot com boom and bust

Ahead of the breeze

We sailed through the dust

Out went Best-Of-Breed

Except for the rich

In came Best-Of-Suite

An easier switch

3G to 5G

On prem to in cloud

We will always be

Ahead of the crowd

Then less than fifteen

Now two hundred plus

A true world-class team

And one you can trust

London to Pune

Miami to Oz

Later to sooner

What time was it was?

Customers growing

But each most cherished

Else we are knowing

We would soon perish

Gartner Peer Insights

Magic Quadrant too

Continue to cite

The things we can do

IPO and AIM

Markets and briefings

But still we remain

Agile and leaping!

Now 20 years on

Established yet young

Look out everyone

We have just begun