Just Did It: Nike enters the subscription space

The big news in this week's subscription roundup is the entry of sneaker giant Nike in the subscription space. The company has started a subscription service focused on kids. Meanwhile, social media giant Facebook is expanding its subscription footprint by testing Premium Video subscriptions. We then look at US department store chain Macy's which is getting into subscriptions. Next, we look at Apple which is in talks with its arch-rival in the music streaming space, Spotify, to let its voice assistant Siri play Spotify tracks. Spotify is also making it easier for podcasters to get listener data through its new podcast dashboard. And finally, we look at an Indian startup which is trying to become the Netflix of aviation through subscriptions for chartered jets.

Nike launches a new subscription service for kids

Leading sneaker retailer Nike has just made its first foray into the subscription industry. The company has launched the Nike Adventure Club - a new subscription service for kids aged 2-10. This service will allow parents to order shoes for their kids at varying frequencies - quarterly, bi-monthly or monthly - for $20, $30 or $50 per month respectively.

Read more here

Facebook testing a new SVOD service

Social media giant Facebook has been exploring multiple ways to embrace the subscription model. The company is now getting into the SVOD space by testing the possibility of selling such services directly to users. Facebook's video subscriptions will be available across four services: BBC and ITV's BritBox, Dropout, MotorTrend App and TasteMade Plus. It will initially be available only for US users.

Read more here

Macy's is getting into clothing subscriptions

Macy's is embracing the subscription model for its clothing business. While details of this subscription service are not yet available, the company intends to use its experience with its subsidiary Bloomingdale's to start a clothing rental service soon. Subscriptions are popular with retailers in the US with the success of businesses such as Stich Fix and Rent the Runway.

Read more here

Apple in talks with Spotify to let Siri play Spotify tracks

Apple Music and Spotify may be fierce rivals in the music streaming wars, but that hasn't stopped the two companies from exploring synergies. The two companies are in talks to let iPhone users play Spotify songs through the voice assistant Siri. Incidentally, Spotify even launched an antitrust complaint against Apple in the EU.

Read more here

Spotify's podcast dashboard now out of beta

Spotify continues to make moves to strengthen its presence in podcasts. The music streaming giant has taken its Spotify for Podcasters dashboard out of beta, giving podcast creators more access to listener data. Podcasters have traditionally struggled with access to granular usage information.

Read more here

Indian startup aims to become the 'Netflix of Aviation'

Prince Air, an Indian startup, plans to introduce subscription-based services for chartered jets. The subscription service will let customers fly between metro cities in India an unlimited number of times. While chartered jets are prohibitively expensive, the startup plans to keep the prices attractive for subscribers.

Read more here

Also read: Disney to bundle Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu to take on Netflix

