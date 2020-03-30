Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cerner Corporation    CERN

CERNER CORPORATION

(CERN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CERNER SALUTES PHYSICIAN COMMUNITY IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL DOCTORS' DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:31am EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, is recognizing National Doctors’ Day, an opportunity to thank physicians for their contributions to the health of communities throughout the country.

“On behalf of Cerner, I’d like to recognize and thank physicians and clinicians everywhere for their sacrifices and heroic efforts in safeguarding the health of their communities,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Physicians have always played an important role in society, but in these unprecedented times, we have witnessed our client physicians going above and beyond. We thank you for being on the frontlines of this pandemic and every day.”

With pre-pandemic burnout rates among physicians and clinicians on the rise, Cerner has continuously worked to provide tools and technologies aimed at reducing physician burnout. Throughout the years, Cerner has cumulatively invested more than $7 billion into research and development, creating meaningful physician-focused innovations, like voice-assisted technology and improved AI-assisted clinical documentation.

Since the global onset of COVID-19, Cerner has taken numerous steps to protect and empower physicians by expanding telehealth capabilities with Cerner Patient Observer and AmWell, making it easier for clients to perform life-saving work.

“As a practicing physician, I want to express my admiration and heartfelt gratitude for those physicians fighting on the frontlines of this global pandemic,” said Lu de Souza, MD, vice president and chief medical officer, Cerner. “We at Cerner are responsible for providing these physicians with the infrastructure and support needed to combat this outbreak. We are humbled by the opportunity to develop technology that proactively contributes to physician wellness.”

Cerner currently employs more than 100 physicians, and Cerner’s solutions have nearly 700,000 physician users. Cerner has worked alongside its client physicians for decades to design intuitive, physician-friendly solutions that enable collaboration across mobile and desktop platforms and enhance user efficiency, productivity and satisfaction.

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated each year on March 30. On this day, and every day, Cerner encourages all health care consumers to thank physicians across the country for their continued efforts to keep patients and communities healthy.

For more information on the company’s commitment to providing a first-class physician experience, visit Cerner’s Physician Solutions page. For more on Cerner’s response to COVID-19, visit Cerner’s COVID-19 Update or Commitment & Support to Clients.  

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contact:

Misti Preston, Director of External Communications & Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, MediaRelations@Cerner.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CERNER CORPORATION
10:31aCerner salutes physician community in celebration of national doctors' day
GL
03/27CERNER : Amid covid-19 pandemic, cerner offers support to clients, associates an..
AQ
03/23CERNER CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, F..
AQ
03/20CERNER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20Cerner announces quarterly dividend
GL
03/19ALCIDION : appoints healthcare executive Steve Lutz as General Manager of Busine..
AQ
03/16Hon. patrick j. murphy to chair cerner government advisory board to help impr..
GL
03/12CERNER : 2020 Investment Community Meeting Transcript
PU
03/04Cerner to Webcast Investment Community Meeting
GL
02/19CERNER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 873 M
EBIT 2020 1 217 M
Net income 2020 824 M
Debt 2020 869 M
Yield 2020 0,83%
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 3,10x
Capitalization 18 719 M
Chart CERNER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cerner Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERNER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 77,09  $
Last Close Price 60,01  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Shafer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald D. Trigg President
Marc G. Naughton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Doug Dickey Senior Director & Chief Medical Officer
Gerald E. Bisbee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERNER CORPORATION-18.23%18 719
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.55%109 415
DANAHER CORPORATION-9.71%96 576
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-17.04%57 255
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.72%45 029
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-32.31%42 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group