Cerner and naviHealth Expand Relationship, Plan to Launch Offering for Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI Advanced)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health care providers that want to participate in Medicare’s Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced program (BPCI Advanced) can soon look to Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, and naviHealth, an industry leader in post-acute care management, which plan to create a new offering for the program. The new value-based care offering is expected to support affordable and accessible health care centered on the patient.

Under BPCI Advanced, providers prospectively agree to a pre-defined reimbursement amount for 32 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)-defined episodes of care or chronic conditions. Bundled payment offerings can support better health care experiences for consumers with greater cost transparency, while also improving efficiency and reducing waste for health systems and providers.

After working together for five years to streamline electronic workflows for post-acute discharge, Cerner and naviHealth anticipate launching an offering to support BPCI Advanced, with initial focus on the next CMS launch of the program in January 2020. Working together, Cerner and naviHealth plan to give health systems and providers the ability to effectively participate in bundled payment arrangements while driving improved clinical outcomes and financial results. The new value-based, electronic health record-agnostic offering is expected to support affordable and accessible health care centered on the patient.

Earlier this year, Cerner announced a new operating model focused on relentlessly seeking breakthrough innovation that will shape the health care of tomorrow. This expanded relationship is just one example of two world-class companies coming together to address one area of health care that is ripe for improvement and modernization, reimbursement models and the shift to value-based care. This new offering is expected to help both organizations advance their clients’ successes, provide better health experiences and outcomes, and ultimately become the partner of choice for innovation in this space.

“Cerner is strongly committed to the ongoing push by CMS to advance the BPCI program,” said Don Trigg, executive vice president, Strategic Growth, Cerner. “naviHealth has a proven post-acute care track record and an established bundled payment solution. We are excited for our technology to facilitate their go-to-market approach.”

naviHealth is one of the largest conveners, or risk sharing partners, in the BPCI Advanced program today, providing services in 22 states to more than 140 hospital partners, and managing billions of dollars of spend annually. Cerner’s HealtheIntent® big data platform and comprehensive care management technologies complement naviHealth’s predictive assessment tools, care management platform and care navigation expertise in managing patients from the hospital through post-acute care.

“We’ve had tremendous success in the BPCI Advanced program, which is a major first step in the industry’s shift toward value-based care. It’s a huge opportunity for providers to achieve better outcomes while reducing costs. Through our relationship with Cerner, there are even greater avenues for success,” said Clay Richards, CEO, naviHealth. “Cerner is known for its clinical quality improvement and workflow integration, and our work with them in post-acute management has been instrumental in providing better patient care. Combining our operational, technological, and clinical expertise and solutions with Cerner’s big data platform, will make this joint offering truly unique in the industry.”

For more information about these organizations, visit www.cerner.com and www.navihealth.com.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

About naviHealth

naviHealth is a trusted partner for healthcare organizations navigating the shift from volume to value. Since its inception in 2011, naviHealth uniquely combines post-acute care management expertise, clinical services, and advanced proprietary technology for better patient outcomes. For more information about naviHealth, visit naviHealth.com.

Media Contacts


Cerner
Austin Cozzolino, Cerner public relations, (816) 786-2154, austin.cozzolino@cerner.com  

naviHealth
Katie Johnston, Gregory FCA, (610) 228-2248, katiej@gregoryfca.com

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner's management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties.  It is important to note that Cerner's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “is expected”, “plan”, “anticipate”, or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; changing political, economic, regulatory and judicial influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, government regulation or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; and, failure of the parties to achieve the intended benefits. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner's business is contained in Cerner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.

Cerner_RGB_Standard_ horizontal.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
