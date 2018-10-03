Guidehouse : Joins Cerner, Technology And System Integration Leaders To Modernize Veterans' Electronic Health Records

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of strategic advisory services, announced today it is joining Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, and other industry leaders and innovators to help make seamless care available to the nation's veterans. This newly formed team announced by Cerner will bring extensive experience in large enterprise systems and commercial sectors to modernize the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) electronic health record (EHR).

"We are excited to collaborate with Cerner and the thought leaders across this team to create a single longitudinal health record across DoD, VA and commercial health care providers," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Helping veterans get the care they need is the aim of this collaboration and we are proud to be a part of this team."

Guidehouse (formerly PwC Public Sector LLP) will provide enterprise change management, communication and clinical transformation services to Cerner by leveraging diverse health care professionals experienced in large scale commercial and federal modernization initiatives.

In addition to Cerner, Guidehouse will join Leidos, Accenture, Henry Schein, Inc., AbleVets LLC, MicroHealth, ProSource360 and 17 additional small businesses – many of which are veteran-owned – to form the team that will provide experience and expertise to the VA implementation.

"We are proud Guidehouse will be part of this important team of industry leaders that will shape the future of care for veterans through a modern EHR system," said Travis Dalton, president, Cerner Government Services. "We will work together to address the needs and capabilities that are in the best interest of the VA. Our veterans deserve the highest quality care and with this team, we look forward to bringing a modern, seamless system to those who have served our country."

In May, Cerner announced an historic agreement and VA made the program one of their top priorities to improve care for veterans. Using technology that has been deployed successfully at Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities and thousands of provider sites globally, Cerner plans to provide seamless care across the VA's high-performing integrated network, including VA facilities, community providers and DoD facilities.

Guidehouse will join Cerner and other VA EHR modernization members to outline the strategy during the Cerner Health Conference, Oct. 8-11, in Kansas City, Mo.

About Guidehouse

A leading provider of strategic advisory services to customers such as the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, the Department of State, state and local governments, multilateral agencies and a portfolio of commercial health care clients. Guidehouse is led by professionals with deep commercial and public sector expertise. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

