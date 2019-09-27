Cerus Corporation : to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that Kevin D. Green, Cerus’ vice president, finance and chief financial officer will present and provide a corporate update at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Cerus web site at http://www.cerus.com/ir. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately two weeks following the completion of the event.

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Based in Concord, California, our employees are dedicated to deploying and supplying vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components for blood centers, hospitals and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. With the INTERCEPT Blood System, we are focused on protecting patients by delivering the full complement of reliable products and expertise for transfusion medicine. Cerus develops and markets the INTERCEPT Blood System, and remains the only company in the blood transfusion space to earn both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in clinical development. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com.

