Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cerus Corporation    CERS

CERUS CORPORATION

(CERS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) announced today that its second quarter 2019 results will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the close of the stock market. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 P.M. ET that afternoon, during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Cerus website at http://www.cerus.com/ir. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (866) 235-9006 (U.S.) or (631) 291-4549 (international).

A replay will be available on the company’s website, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID number 2898719. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through August 15, 2019.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Based in Concord, California, our employees are dedicated to deploying and suppling vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components for blood centers, hospitals and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. With the INTERCEPT Blood System, we are focused on protecting patients by delivering the full complement of reliable products and expertise for transfusion medicine. Cerus develops and markets the INTERCEPT Blood System, and remains the only company in the blood transfusion space to earn both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in clinical development. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERUS CORPORATION
08:32aCERUS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019
BU
06/24CERUS CORPORATION : Announces Presentations Highlighting INTERCEPT Blood System ..
BU
06/06CERUS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03CERUS CORPORATION : Announces New Corporate Brand and Global Headquarters
BU
05/14CERUS : rsquo; INTERCEPT Blood System Provides Alternative to Year-Round Babesia..
BU
05/07CERUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07CERUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/07CERUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/07CERUS CORPORATION : Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/25CERUS CORPORATION : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 7, 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73,6 M
EBIT 2019 -60,6 M
Net income 2019 -65,4 M
Finance 2019 43,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
EV / Sales2019 9,75x
EV / Sales2020 7,53x
Capitalization 761 M
Chart CERUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cerus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 5,52  $
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Mariner Greenman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel N. Swisher Chairman
Suzanne Margerum Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Kevin Dennis Green Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Laurence M. Corash Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERUS CORPORATION8.88%761
STRYKER CORPORATION32.71%77 613
SMITH & NEPHEW18.37%18 916
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV-0.29%3 423
GLAUKOS CORP33.77%2 735
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC60.26%1 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group