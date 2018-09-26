Log in
CERUS CORPORATION
Cerus : to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

09/26/2018

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that William ‘Obi’ Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, will present and provide a corporate update at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 3:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available from the Investor Relations page of the Cerus web site at http://www.cerus.com/ir. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the completion of the event.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company focused in the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that may be present in donated blood. The nucleic acid targeting mechanism of action of the INTERCEPT treatment is designed to inactivate established transfusion threats, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile virus and bacteria, as well as emerging pathogens such as chikungunya, malaria and dengue. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System for both platelets and plasma in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in clinical development. See http://www.cerus.com for information about Cerus.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.



Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74,2 M
EBIT 2018 -52,0 M
Net income 2018 -54,3 M
Finance 2018 58,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,6x
EV / Sales 2019 9,75x
Capitalization 993 M
Managers
NameTitle
William Mariner Greenman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel N. Swisher Chairman
Suzanne Margerum Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Kevin Dennis Green Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Laurence M. Corash Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERUS CORPORATION117.75%993
STRYKER CORPORATION13.52%65 736
SMITH & NEPHEW8.23%15 991
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV27.30%3 531
GLAUKOS CORP129.40%2 141
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-3.81%1 821
