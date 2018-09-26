Cerus : to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that William ‘Obi’
Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, will present and
provide a corporate update at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global
Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at
3:25 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available from the Investor
Relations page of the Cerus web site at http://www.cerus.com/ir.
A replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the
completion of the event.
ABOUT CERUS
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company focused in the field
of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to
reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a
broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that
may be present in donated blood. The nucleic acid targeting mechanism of
action of the INTERCEPT treatment is designed to inactivate established
transfusion threats, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile virus and
bacteria, as well as emerging pathogens such as chikungunya, malaria and
dengue. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System for
both platelets and plasma in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth
of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other
regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in
clinical development. See http://www.cerus.com
for information about Cerus.
