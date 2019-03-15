Cerved : Notice of pubblication of the documentation related to the slate of candidates presented by the outgoing board

PRESS RELEASE

CERVED GROUP: NOTICE OF PUBBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION RELATED TO THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES PRESENTED BY THE OUTGOING BOARD

San Donato Milanese, 15 March 2019- Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved" or the "Company"),the largest information provider and credit servicer in Italy, announces that the documentation related to the slate of candidates presented by the outgoing board, has been made available at the registered office of the company- Via Dell'UnioneEuropea n. 6A/6B, 20097, San Donato Milanese-on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the company website (https://company.cerved.com/en/shareholders-meeting).

Thanks to a unique asset of data, evaluation models, innovative technological solutions and a team of experts and analysts, Cerved Group every day helps about 30,000 companies, public administrations and financial institutions to manage the opportunities and risks of their business relationships. Cerved Group supports customers in the planning and implementation of commercial and marketing strategies. It is one of the most important independent operators in the evaluation and management of loans - both performing and problematic - and of connected assets, supporting customers in each phase of credit life. Finally, Cerved owns, within the group, one of the most important Rating Agencies in Europe.

