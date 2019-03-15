Log in
Cerved : Notice of pubblication of the documentation related to the slate of candidates presented by the outgoing board

03/15/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CERVED GROUP: NOTICE OF PUBBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION RELATED TO THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES PRESENTED BY THE OUTGOING BOARD

San Donato Milanese, 15 March 2019- Cerved Group S.p.A. ("Cerved" or the "Company"),the largest information provider and credit servicer in Italy, announces that the documentation related to the slate of candidates presented by the outgoing board, has been made available at the registered office of the company- Via Dell'UnioneEuropea n. 6A/6B, 20097, San Donato Milanese-on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the company website (https://company.cerved.com/en/shareholders-meeting).

***

Thanks to a unique asset of data, evaluation models, innovative technological solutions and a team of experts and analysts, Cerved Group every day helps about 30,000 companies, public administrations and financial institutions to manage the opportunities and risks of their business relationships. Cerved Group supports customers in the planning and implementation of commercial and marketing strategies. It is one of the most important independent operators in the evaluation and management of loans - both performing and problematic - and of connected assets, supporting customers in each phase of credit life. Finally, Cerved owns, within the group, one of the most important Rating Agencies in Europe.

***

Contacts:Cerved Group Investor Relations

Pietro Maserair@cerved.com

Press office: d'I comunicazione

Piero Orlando (+39 335 1753472)po@dicomunicazione.itStefania Vicentini (+39 335 5613180)sv@dicomunicazione.it

1

Disclaimer

Cerved Information Solutions S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:33:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 496 M
EBIT 2019 147 M
Net income 2019 84,4 M
Debt 2019 489 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 20,48
P/E ratio 2020 19,25
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 1 760 M
Chart CERVED GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Cerved Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERVED GROUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianandrea de Bernardis Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Independent Chairman
Giovanni Sartor CFO, Director, Director-Finance & Administration
Mara Anna Rita Caverni Independent Director
Aurelio Regina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERVED GROUP SPA26.00%1 992
S&P GLOBAL INC18.63%50 118
RELX3.34%43 392
THOMSON REUTERS CORP12.73%27 954
WOLTERS KLUWER13.98%18 641
EQUIFAX INC.19.80%13 316
