Cerved : Notice of publication of the annual financial report 2018 and additional shareholders' meeting documentation

PRESS RELEASE

CERVED GROUP: NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2018

AND ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 25thMarch 2019-Cerved Group S.p.A. announces that:

the Explanatory Report on Remuneration pursuant to art. 123- ter, subsection 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998;

the Explanatory Report on the authorisation for purchase of treasury shares;

the Explanatory Report on the proposal to entrust the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, with the power to increase the share capital, in accordance with Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, to be assigned to the beneficiaries of the Performance Share Plan 2022-2024;

the Annual Financial Report 2018, comprehensive of the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2018, the report of the Board of Directors on Operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Auditing Firm

have been made available at the registered office of the company-Via Dell'Unione Europea n. 6A/6B,20097, San Donato Milanese-on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the company website (http://company.cerved.com, Governance area,Shareholders'Meeting section).

It is highlighted that the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure, the Report on remuneration pursuant to art. 123- bis of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 and the Consolidated non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016 with the report of the independent auditors, are made available to the public and accessible with the same modalities of the Annual Financial Report 2018.

Documentation to be provided for by Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code will be made available, at theCompany's registered office, in accordance with terms and provisions of law.

The additional documentation forthe Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the publicin accordance with the terms and conditions imposed by current law.

Thanks to a unique asset of data, evaluation models, innovative technological solutions and a team of experts and analysts, Cerved Group every day helps about 30,000 companies, public administrations and financial institutions to manage the opportunities and risks of their business relationships. Cerved Group supports customers in the planning and implementation of commercial and marketing strategies. It is one of the most important independent operators in the evaluation and management of loans - both performing and problematic - and of connected assets, supporting customers in each phase of credit life. Finally, Cerved owns, within the group, one of the most important Rating Agencies in Europe.

Contacts:Cerved Group

Investor Relations Pietro Maserair@cerved.com

Press office: d'I comunicazione

Piero Orlando (+39 335 1753472)po@dicomunicazione.it

Stefania Vicentini (+39 335 5613180)sv@dicomunicazione.it

1