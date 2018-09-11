Cervus Equipment : Announces Normal...

-- Cervus Equipment Corporation ('Cervus') (TSX: CERV) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') has accepted Cervus' Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the 'Bid') to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as Cervus considers advisable, its issued and outstanding common shares (the 'Shares').

There were 15,681,848 Shares issued and outstanding as at September 4, 2018. Of this amount, 10,307,269 Shares constitute the 'public float', calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX. Pursuant to the Bid, Cervus intends to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 1,030,726 Shares, being equal to 10% of Cervus' 'public float' outstanding on September 4, 2018. Pursuant to the rules of the TSX, Cervus may not purchase more than 1,824 Shares in any one day, such amount being equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended August 31, 2018. Notwithstanding the foregoing, pursuant to the rules of the TSX, Cervus may make one block purchase per calendar week that exceeds the daily repurchase restriction, subject to the maximum annual aggregate limit. Once the block purchase exception has been relied on, Cervus may not make any further purchases under the Bid for the remainder of that calendar day.

Purchases under the Bid will be made on the open market only through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces. Cervus has appointed Raymond James Ltd. as its broker, who will conduct the Bid on behalf of Cervus. The price that Cervus will pay for any Shares it purchases will be the prevailing market price of the Shares on the TSX at the time of such purchase. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased under the Bid for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Cervus. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in connection with the Bid, Cervus will enter into an automatic purchase plan ('Plan') with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares throughout the duration of the Bid including during internal blackout periods. Such purchases would be at the discretion of the broker based on parameters established by Cervus prior to the commencement of the Bid. The Plan may be terminated by Cervus or its broker in accordance with its terms, or will terminate on the expiry of the Bid.

The Bid will commence on September 13, 2018 and will terminate on September 12, 2019 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Cervus.

During Cervus' last normal course issuer bid, which commenced on August 23, 2017 and terminated on August 22, 2018, Cervus repurchased 292,308 common shares at a weighted average price of $13.44 per share.

Management of Cervus believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Shares may not fully reflect their underlying value and that at such times the purchase of Shares would be in the best interests of Cervus. At times when the market price does not fully reflect the value of the Shares, such purchases would increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders.

About Cervus Equipment Corporation

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and materials handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 62 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick and Doosan material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol 'CERV'.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward‐looking information ('forward‐looking information') within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'objective', 'continuous', 'ongoing', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should' or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward‐looking information relating to the closing of the sale by Cervus of its four Alberta Bobcat dealerships. Forward‐looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of assumptions and a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. As stated earlier, closing of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all required regulatory and third party approvals. Cervus currently anticipates and assumes that it will be able to obtain all required regulatory and third party approvals within a commercially reasonable time. However, there can be no assurance that these conditions precedent, or any other conditions precedent, will be satisfied. Further, there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Cervus believes the expectations reflected in such forward‐ looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Investors are cautioned that the preceding list of assumptions and risks is not exhaustive. Any forward‐looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Cervus assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

