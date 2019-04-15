Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cervus Equipment Corp    CERV   CA15712L1004

CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP

(CERV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cervus Equipment : Board Names Angela Lekatsas as Next...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta (April 15, 2019) -- Cervus Equipment Corporation ('Cervus' or 'the Company') (TSX: CERV) Board of Directors is very pleased to announce that Angela Lekatsas will succeed Graham Drake as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company upon his planned retirement on May 15, 2019.

'After lengthy and diligent succession planning by the Board, including a broad executive search process conducted with DHR International, we have selected an inspirational and strategic leader to assume the President and CEO position. In addition to significant leadership experience, Ms. Lekatsas has invaluable knowledge gained during her tenure on the Board of Directors of Cervus since 2013,' said Cervus Chair of the Board Peter Lacey.

Ms. Lekatsas brings a wealth of experience as a former executive with Nutrien (and predecessor Agrium) for 15 years following a lengthy career as a Chartered Accountant in public practice. With a background in Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Distribution, Ms. Lekatsas held numerous leadership positions in finance and operations and is a multifaceted leader who spearheaded critical initiatives including delivering operational improvements streamlining process, acquisitions, integration and enterprise risk management. Most recently Ms. Lekatsas was Vice President, Merger Integration responsible for capturing $500 million in synergies from the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan.

'I'm honored to be chosen by the Board for the opportunity to lead this organization of exceptional and dedicated people. I am excited to bring my focus on profitable growth, innovation and technology, and operational efficiency to the future strategic vision of Cervus Equipment,' said Ms. Lekatsas. 'I am passionate about fostering a culture focussed on value creation, and I look forward to sharing this with the customers, employees, OEMs and shareholders of Cervus.'

Ms. Lekatsas holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan as well as a CPA, CA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. In addition, Ms. Lekatsas holds the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto Rotman Directors Education Program.

Graham Drake will retire from the CEO post on May 15, 2019 and will assist in the transition in the coming weeks. 'We want to thank Graham Drake for his innumerable contributions to the success of Cervus. Over the past 19 years, he has worn many hats, including co-founder, director and President and CEO. We wish Graham and his family all the best in his well-deserved retirement and express our admiration to him for being a strong leader and friend for 19 years,' said Mr. Lacey.

About Cervus Equipment Corporation

Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, transportation and materials handling equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 63 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol 'CERV'.

For more information please contact:

Graham Drake - President & CEO
(403) 567-2095
gdrake@cervusequipment.com

Adam Lowther - Chief Financial Officer
(403) 567-2104
alowther@cervusequipment.com

Disclaimer

Cervus Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP
06:23pCERVUS EQUIPMENT : Board Names Angela Lekatsas as Next...
PU
05:01pCERVUS EQUIPMENT : Board Names Angela Lekatsas as Next President and Chief Execu..
AQ
03/28CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/18CERVUS EQUIPMENT : Announces 2018 Year End Results
PU
03/18CERVUS EQUIPMENT : Announces 40% Increase in Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1) for ..
AQ
03/13CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP : annual earnings release
03/01CERVUS EQUIPMENT : John Deere Saskatchewan Named...
PU
2018CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CERVUS EQUIPMENT : Announces Amended and Extended...
PU
2018CERVUS EQUIPMENT : Announces Amended and Extended $120 million, Four Year Syndic..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 378 M
EBIT 2019 47,0 M
Net income 2019 25,3 M
Debt 2019 19,0 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 8,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Cervus Equipment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Drake President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Peter Alan Lacey Chairman
Frederick Hnatiw VP-Operations, Commercial & Industrial Division
Cal Johnson Vice President-Operations & Agriculture Canada
Adam Lowther Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP3.92%155
PACCAR23.38%24 175
KOMATSU LTD21.21%23 977
KUBOTA CORP3.78%17 582
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV24.24%14 916
EPIROC AB16.72%12 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About