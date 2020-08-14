CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Material Fact - 12th Issue of Debentures

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78
NIRE no. 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577
RELEVANT FACT
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act"), in the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in particular CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 476"), and CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, communicates to shareholders and the market in general as follows:
On this date, the Private Indenture Instrument of Public Issuance of Shares
Ordinary, Non-Convertible into Shares, Unsecured Debentures, of the Company's 12th Issuance ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively) was signed, which will be the object of a public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under the terms of ICVM 476 ("Offering"), Totaling r$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion five hundred million reais) ("Issuance Amount"), with a unit par value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) ("Unit Par Value") .
The Issuance, which was approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting ("RCA") held on August 12, 2020, also meets the requirements set forth in Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended and in Decree No. 8,874, of October 11, 2016, as amended, under the terms of the infrastructure investment project in the electric energy sector related to the Porto Primavera Hydroelectric Power Plant (Engenheiro Sérgio Motta) ("UHE Porto Primavera"), classified as a priority by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, pursuant to Ordinance No. 305/SPE, of October 15, 2019, published in the Federal Official Gazette on October 16, 2019 ("Ordinance").
The totality of the net funds raised by the Company through the Issuance will be destined for reimbursement, under the terms of the Ordinance, upon partial payment of the debentures issued by the Company within the scope of the 11th Issuance of Ordinary, Non-Convertible Intro Shares, Unsecured Debentures, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts, in a Single Series, which, in turn, were issued with the purpose of funding the payment of the concession renewal grant signed with the Federal Government, through Concession Agreement No. 01/2019, referring to the UHE Porto Primavera, as well as related expenses.
Debentures have the following main characteristics:
Maturity in 10 years from the date of issue, that is, August 15, 2030, except for the cases of early redemption and early maturity provided for in the Indenture;
Amortization in 3 consecutive annual installments, in 2028, 2029 and 2030;
Restatement for the accumulated variation of the IPCA; and
Compensation interest on the Unit Par Value corresponding to 4.30% per year, based on 252 working days, paid in February and August of each year.
The other general conditions and terms of the Issuance and Debentures are detailed in the Indenture or in the RCA minutes, copies of which have been released for consultation on the CVM's websites (http://www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Company (http://ri.cesp.com.br/).
This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as advertising material or sales effort.
Sao Paulo, August 14, 2020.
Mario Bertoncini
Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer