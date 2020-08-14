CESP Companhia Energetica de São Paulo : Material Fact - 12th Issue of Debentures

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE no. 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

RELEVANT FACT

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act"), in the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in particular CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 476"), and CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, communicates to shareholders and the market in general as follows:

On this date, the Private Indenture Instrument of Public Issuance of Shares

Ordinary, Non-Convertible into Shares, Unsecured Debentures, of the Company's 12th Issuance ("Issuance" and "Debentures", respectively) was signed, which will be the object of a public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under the terms of ICVM 476 ("Offering"), Totaling r$ 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion five hundred million reais) ("Issuance Amount"), with a unit par value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) ("Unit Par Value") .

The Issuance, which was approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting ("RCA") held on August 12, 2020, also meets the requirements set forth in Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended and in Decree No. 8,874, of October 11, 2016, as amended, under the terms of the infrastructure investment project in the electric energy sector related to the Porto Primavera Hydroelectric Power Plant (Engenheiro Sérgio Motta) ("UHE Porto Primavera"), classified as a priority by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, pursuant to Ordinance No. 305/SPE, of October 15, 2019, published in the Federal Official Gazette on October 16, 2019 ("Ordinance").

The totality of the net funds raised by the Company through the Issuance will be destined for reimbursement, under the terms of the Ordinance, upon partial payment of the debentures issued by the Company within the scope of the 11th Issuance of Ordinary, Non-Convertible Intro Shares, Unsecured Debentures, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts, in a Single Series, which, in turn, were issued with the purpose of funding the payment of the concession renewal grant signed with the Federal Government, through Concession Agreement No. 01/2019, referring to the UHE Porto Primavera, as well as related expenses.