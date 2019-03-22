Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo    CESP6   BRCESPACNPB4

CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO

(CESP6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo : 4Q18 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Earnings Release

4Q18

São Paulo, March 22, 2018: CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo (B3: CESP3, CESP5 and CESP6) releases its results for the year 2018. The information was produced according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and accounting practices adopted in Brazil, compared to the same period in 2017, except as otherwise indicated in this publication.

2018 RESULTS

  • Net Operating Revenue of R$ 1.6 billion;

  • Gross Operating Profit of R$ 391 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 503 million and EBITDA margin of 30.8%;

  • Net Income of R$ 294 million;

  • Dividend proposal of R$ 297.0 million.

Financial and Operating Highlights (R$ thousand)

4Q17

Net Operating Revenue

408.098

394.266

Gross Operating Profit

43.928

17.678

Gross Margin

10,8%

4,5%

6,3 p.p.

EBITDA / LAJIDA

613.716

197.276

211,1%

613.716

197.276

Adjusted EBITDA

502.660

388.819

-

502.660

388.819

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30,8%

26,3%

4,4 p.p.

30,8%

26,3%

Financial Result

29.280

(14.836)

-

(13.085)

50.843

Net Income (Loss)

-144,9%

294.433

(168.528)

4Q18

Var%

2018

2017

3,5% 1.634.110 1.476.615 148,5% 391.501 291.676 24,0% 19,8%

59.253 (132.036)

CONFERENCE CALL 2018 WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSLATION

Date: 03/27/2018

Portuguese and translation to English 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

10:00 a.m. (New York time)

2:00 p.m. (London time)

Portuguese

English

Phone: +55 11 3181-8565

Phone: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 763-8274

Code: CESP

Replay: +55 11 3193-1012

Replay: +55 11 3193-1012

Code: 5961356#

Code: 3238549#

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Code: CESP

IR CONTACTS

Phone: +55 11 5613-3626 Fax: +55 11 5612-6849 ricesp@cesp.com.brwww.cesp.com.br

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

2018 was an emblematic year for CESP. Having completed its 52 years of existence, the Company surpassed an important milestone in its history when, on October 19, the State of São Paulo sold its controlling shares in a privatization auction, in which the Consortium São Paulo Energia, constituted by VTRM Energia Participações S.A. and SF Ninety Two Participações Societárias S.A., was elected winner.

Therefore, on December 11, 2018, CESP became a privately held company, as a result of the Votorantim Group's partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Since then, the new administration has been able to make the necessary adjustments to the Company´s bylaws, establish a new board of directors and executive board, and develop a strategic agenda, the main points of which are as follows:

  • Direct and pragmatic management focused on the continuous and sustainable generation of value to the shareholders, on the development and excellence of its professionals and on the welfare and progress of the community, particularly in its areas of operation.

  • Commitment to the legacy of CESP in the technical quality of its operations, its standards and systems for continuous improvement in health, safety and respect for the environment.

  • Improving best practices in governance and transparency by revising the Company´s codes and policies, adapting them to match high-level private controlled companies for excellence and performance. In addition, the search for an active communication with its shareholders and other relevant counterparts in its performance.

  • Rationalization and continuous search for value generation in the operational management of its assets.

  • Planning and proactive management of the energy commercialization and energy balance of the company, attentive to the different segments of the consumer market.

  • Organizational re-adaptation, preserving the knowledge and experience base that are market references, and attracting, developing and empowering the team to the new challenges of a state-of-the-art private company.

  • Integration of management systems and investment in information technology to advance digital transformation, seeking excellence in cost and risk management, results generation, productivity, agility and information security.

  • Continuous search for optimization of the capital structure, contributing to the generation of value to shareholders.

  • Planned and proactive management of the Company's active and passive litigation, aiming at the continuous minimization of related risks.

In addition to the aforementioned actions, we have already been able to define the management plan appropriate to CESP's new guidelines for the coming years and conclude a Voluntary Redundancy Program (PDV) that allowed the closure of agreements appropriate to the new reality of the Company. We have also identified opportunities for value creation for CESP, as well as laid the foundations for the perpetuation of this practice.

We are excited about the collaborative environment, with the opportunities identified and confident in the ongoing transformation process.

COMPANY PROFILE

CESP is a publicly held corporation headquartered in the city of São Paulo. Its main activities are the study, planning, design, construction and operation of production systems, transformation, transportation and storage, distribution and trading of energy, mainly electricity, resulting from the use of rivers and other sources, especially renewable ones. The Company maintains other complementary operational activities such as afforestation, reforestation and fish farming as a means of protecting modified environments by the construction of its reservoirs and facilities.

GENERATOR COMPLEX

CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo holds the concession for three hydroelectric plants, operating under the price regime, with 18 generating units and a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 MW and 1,081.0 MW physical guarantee.

The plants are located in the hydrographic basins of the Paraná River in the west of the state of São Paulo and the Paraíba do Sul River in the east of the state and comprise the following generator facilities:

Power PlantsDate of ConclusionGeneratin InstalledPhysicalg UnitsCapacity Guarantee

(MW)

(MW Médio)

End of Concessions

Porto Primavera Paraibuna Jaguari Total

1999 1978 1972

14 2 2 18

1.540,0 941,8

(*)

11/07/2028

87,0 47,5 09/03/2021

27,6 13,3 20/05/2020

1.654,6

1.002,6

(* ) As of the signing of the new concession agreement for 30 years, the Physical Guarantee of Porto Primavera will be 886.8 MW average.

ELECTRIC ENERGY PRODUCTION

In 4Q18, CESP's Electric Power Production, following the commands of the National Electric System Operator - ONS, reached 2,429 GWh. In 2018, the volume reached 9,275 GWh, down 2% from the previous year.

Produção em MWh

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 23:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA
08:00pCESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Canada's CPPIB, Brazil's Votorantim take ..
RE
2018COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO : Provisional calendar
CO
2018COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO : Half-year results
CO
2018CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Possession of the Chairman of the Board o..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO : Half-year report
CO
2018CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Related Searches*
PU
2018CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer La..
PU
2018CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAU : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer La..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 613 M
EBIT 2018 259 M
Net income 2018 290 M
Finance 2018 733 M
Yield 2018 2,98%
P/E ratio 2018 30,14
P/E ratio 2019 25,63
EV / Sales 2018 4,45x
EV / Sales 2019 5,00x
Capitalization 7 904 M
Chart CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO
Duration : Period :
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Casagrande Lourenço Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Daruiz Borsari Chairman
Almir Fernando Martins Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Carvalho Braga Independent Director
Ricardo Achilles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO14.68%2 076
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC26.67%10 366
EDP RENOVÁVEIS11.58%8 610
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP18.64%5 614
NORTHLAND POWER INC.10.46%3 213
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD14.22%2 678
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.