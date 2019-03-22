CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo : 4Q18 Earnings Release

Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 22, 2018: CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo (B3: CESP3, CESP5 and CESP6) releases its results for the year 2018. The information was produced according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and accounting practices adopted in Brazil, compared to the same period in 2017, except as otherwise indicated in this publication.

2018 RESULTS

 Net Operating Revenue of R$ 1.6 billion;

 Gross Operating Profit of R$ 391 million;

 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 503 million and EBITDA margin of 30.8%;

 Net Income of R$ 294 million;

 Dividend proposal of R$ 297.0 million.

Financial and Operating Highlights (R$ thousand)

Financial and Operating Highlights (R$ thousand)

4Q18 Var% 2018 2017

3,5% 1.634.110 1.476.615 148,5% 391.501 291.676 24,0% 19,8%

59.253 (132.036)

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

2018 was an emblematic year for CESP. Having completed its 52 years of existence, the Company surpassed an important milestone in its history when, on October 19, the State of São Paulo sold its controlling shares in a privatization auction, in which the Consortium São Paulo Energia, constituted by VTRM Energia Participações S.A. and SF Ninety Two Participações Societárias S.A., was elected winner.

Therefore, on December 11, 2018, CESP became a privately held company, as a result of the Votorantim Group's partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Since then, the new administration has been able to make the necessary adjustments to the Company´s bylaws, establish a new board of directors and executive board, and develop a strategic agenda, the main points of which are as follows:

 Direct and pragmatic management focused on the continuous and sustainable generation of value to the shareholders, on the development and excellence of its professionals and on the welfare and progress of the community, particularly in its areas of operation.

 Commitment to the legacy of CESP in the technical quality of its operations, its standards and systems for continuous improvement in health, safety and respect for the environment.

 Improving best practices in governance and transparency by revising the Company´s codes and policies, adapting them to match high-level private controlled companies for excellence and performance. In addition, the search for an active communication with its shareholders and other relevant counterparts in its performance.

 Rationalization and continuous search for value generation in the operational management of its assets.

 Planning and proactive management of the energy commercialization and energy balance of the company, attentive to the different segments of the consumer market.

 Organizational re-adaptation, preserving the knowledge and experience base that are market references, and attracting, developing and empowering the team to the new challenges of a state-of-the-art private company.

 Integration of management systems and investment in information technology to advance digital transformation, seeking excellence in cost and risk management, results generation, productivity, agility and information security.

 Continuous search for optimization of the capital structure, contributing to the generation of value to shareholders.

 Planned and proactive management of the Company's active and passive litigation, aiming at the continuous minimization of related risks.

In addition to the aforementioned actions, we have already been able to define the management plan appropriate to CESP's new guidelines for the coming years and conclude a Voluntary Redundancy Program (PDV) that allowed the closure of agreements appropriate to the new reality of the Company. We have also identified opportunities for value creation for CESP, as well as laid the foundations for the perpetuation of this practice.

We are excited about the collaborative environment, with the opportunities identified and confident in the ongoing transformation process.

COMPANY PROFILE

CESP is a publicly held corporation headquartered in the city of São Paulo. Its main activities are the study, planning, design, construction and operation of production systems, transformation, transportation and storage, distribution and trading of energy, mainly electricity, resulting from the use of rivers and other sources, especially renewable ones. The Company maintains other complementary operational activities such as afforestation, reforestation and fish farming as a means of protecting modified environments by the construction of its reservoirs and facilities.

GENERATOR COMPLEX

CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo holds the concession for three hydroelectric plants, operating under the price regime, with 18 generating units and a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 MW and 1,081.0 MW physical guarantee.

The plants are located in the hydrographic basins of the Paraná River in the west of the state of São Paulo and the Paraíba do Sul River in the east of the state and comprise the following generator facilities:

Power PlantsDate of ConclusionGeneratin InstalledPhysicalg UnitsCapacity Guarantee (MW) (MW Médio) End of Concessions Porto Primavera Paraibuna Jaguari Total 1999 1978 1972 14 2 2 18 1.540,0 941,8 (*) 11/07/2028 87,0 47,5 09/03/2021 27,6 13,3 20/05/2020 1.654,6 1.002,6 (* ) As of the signing of the new concession agreement for 30 years, the Physical Guarantee of Porto Primavera will be 886.8 MW average.

ELECTRIC ENERGY PRODUCTION

In 4Q18, CESP's Electric Power Production, following the commands of the National Electric System Operator - ONS, reached 2,429 GWh. In 2018, the volume reached 9,275 GWh, down 2% from the previous year.

Produção em MWh