CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO (CESP6)
End-of-day quote  - 10/19
15.2 BRL
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo : Canada's CPPIB, Brazil's Votorantim take over power firm for $458 million

10/19/2018 | 08:25pm CEST

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A consortium of Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Brazil's Votorantim Energia won a privatization auction on Friday to buy a controlling stake in power company Cesp from the government of Sao Paulo state.

The consortium, called Sao Paulo Energia, will pay 14.6 reais per Cesp share, a 2.09 percent premium over the minimum sale price at the auction. Considering Sao Paulo's government stake of 40.6 percent, the consortium will pay a total of 1.7 billion reais ($458.25 million).

Shares of Cesp, or Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo SA, rose more than 12 percent after the auction to 17.07 reais each.

The consortium was the only bidder at the auction, which ends a privatization process that started last year and faced postponements due to legal disputes.

CPPIB and Votorantim Energia already have a joint venture in Brazil that plans invest in renewable power sources.

($1 = 3.7098 reais)

(Reporting José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 538 M
EBIT 2018 281 M
Net income 2018 94,6 M
Finance 2018 382 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 43,08
P/E ratio 2019 18,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 4 827 M
Technical analysis trends CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Casagrande Lourenço Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Daruiz Borsari Chairman
Almir Fernando Martins Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Carvalho Braga Independent Director
Ricardo Achilles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO14.50%1 300
EDP RENOVÁVEIS16.55%8 130
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP-13.10%5 221
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-11.73%2 772
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP7.26%2 534
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD-5.51%1 966
