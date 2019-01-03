CEVA : Bestechnic Licenses CEVA Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP for its Audio Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that Bestechnic (BES), a leading designer and supplier of advanced audio platform SoCs, has licensed and deployed CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP in its latest solution targeting high-end headphones and headsets. The highly integrated single chip solution combines Bluetooth Dual Mode with BES' advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, creating a premium low-power platform for wireless audio applications.

BES' new wireless audio solution will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 8-11, 2019, in both CEVA's meeting suite at the Westgate Hotel and BES' meeting suite in the Venetian Hotel.

Figo Gao, VP of Business Development at BES, stated: "Customers really value high quality audio and in the premium market Bluetooth-enabled headsets are surpassing traditional wired headsets. Our expertise in audio platforms coupled with CEVA's advanced RivieraWaves Bluetooth Dual Mode IP allows us to create exciting solutions for this rapidly growing market."

"We are delighted to announce BES as a licensee for our Bluetooth IP," said Aviv Malinovitch, vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at CEVA. "Wireless audio has always been a traditional strength of Bluetooth and the latest RivieraWaves BTDM5 IP brings all the latest Bluetooth 5 innovations to our customers."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5 features are supported, including LE 2Mbps data rate, Long Range and LE Advertising Extension. Widely adopted with different processor subsystems, CEVA also offers RISC-V based fully integrated platforms. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.



About Bestechnic (BES)

Bestechnic is a fabless IC company. We focus on the development of highly integrated, low power and high performance SoCs for smart wireless (BT/Wi-Fi) audio, voice assistant and hearable devices. Through intensive R&D investment, we create highly innovative and powerful chips in applications such as wireless headsets and headphones, USB Type-C headsets and headphones, smart wireless audio speakers and sound-bar, voice-controlled IOT for smart home.

More information is available on http://www.bestechnic.com

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.



