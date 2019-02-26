CEVA : Completes its First Test Trial of CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 NB-IoT Silicon at Vodafone Narrowband-IoT Open Lab

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- #MWC19 - CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, announced today that it has successfully completed the first test trials of its CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 silicon at Vodafone's IoT Future Lab in Düsseldorf, Germany. Using Vodafone's open lab facilities which provide a realistic end-to-end live environment of the Narrowband-IoT technology, CEVA connected to the Vodafone NB-IoT network and demonstrated end-to-end IP connectivity with its CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 test chip running a 3GPP NB-IoT Rel.14 compliant software stack.

Michael Boukaya, vice president and general manager of the wireless business unit at CEVA, stated: "This major milestone is yet another key achievement in CEVA's long-term commitment to the massive NB-IoT revolution by enabling new IC players with a fast time-to-market, low risk, low bill-of-materials IP solution that is pre-qualified with tier 1 mobile operators."

The CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP solution is a modular technology, composed of the CEVA-X1 IoT processor, an integrated RF Transceiver, baseband, and a protocol stack to offer a complete Release 14 Cat-NB2 modem IP solution that significantly reduces time-to-market and lowers entry barriers. It is a fully software-configurable solution and can be extended with multi-constellation GNSS and sensor fusion functionality. The IP includes a reference silicon of the complete modem design, including an embedded CMOS RF transceiver and PA, an advanced digital front-end, physical layer firmware, and a protocol stack (MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC, and NAS).

Visit CEVA at #MWC19, February 25-28, hall 7, stand 7A71 and experience the CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 platform, or online at https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/dragonfly.

The Vodafone IoT Future Lab, located in Vodafone Innovation Park, Düsseldorf, Germany, provides an end-to-end environment for the latest Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWA) technologies in the 3GPP standard: Narrowband-IoT. It incorporates network equipment from three of the most important vendors, and allows for a variety of dedicated test scenarios, e.g. battery consumption measurements under different coverage scenarios.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.