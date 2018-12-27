CEVA : InPlay Technologies Licenses and Deploys CEVA's Bluetooth® 5 Low Energy IP for Breakthrough SoC Targeting Wearable, Healthcare and Wireless IoT Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that InPlay Technologies Inc. (InPlay), an innovative supplier of low power wireless communication SoCs, has licensed and deployed CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) IP in its latest SwiftRadio™ SoC, targeting a diverse range of end markets for low power wireless applications, including wearables, healthcare, industrial, VR/AR and the internet of things. The SwiftRadio™ SoC will be showcased in CEVA's meeting suite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 8-11, 2019.

The SwiftRadio™ IN6xx is a highly-integrated single chip solution that combines the mature RW-BLE5 IP from CEVA together with InPlay's ultra-low power RF and its proprietary multi-mode collaborative protocols, ensuring best-in-class performance with minimal power consumption for next-generation low power wireless networking applications. The high-performance RF design of the SwiftRadio™ SoC is a key advantage in wireless IoT applications. With industry-leading Rx sensitivity of -97.5dBm and very low power design (sleep current as low as 500nA), the SwiftRadio™ IN6xx SoC will support many new applications, especially for battery-powered products.

The SoC integrates a high-performance Arm Cortex-M4F microprocessor and subsystem with a floating-point processing unit, 256KB ROM and 64KB SRAM, as well as a rich set of peripherals such as I2C, UART, SPI, I2S, PDM, PWM and keyboard controllers. Developers can enjoy all the resources provided by this SoC platform to develop their wireless applications without adding an additional micro-controller and memory for system designs. Considering the ever-increasing security requirements of the Internet of Things, SwiftRadio™ SoC has built-in hardware security engines such as AES256, SHA256 and ECC256 and supports authenticated secure boot.

"The SwiftRadio™ IN6xx enables a paradigm shift in the Bluetooth Low Energy based wireless applications, opening up incredible new opportunities and use cases for this technology," stated Jason Wu, CEO of InPlay. "Our extensive mixed signal and RF design expertise along with the low power architecture of CEVA's RW-BLE5 IP and the advanced process technology from UMC has allowed us to deliver a best-in-class product for this burgeoning market."

Steven Liu, vice president of Corporate Marketing division at UMC, said, "UMC has developed a deep portfolio of specialty process technologies engineered to serve the fast-growing market for IoT, AI, Auto & Smartphone products, including sophisticated low power solutions that integrate embedded flash technology. We are pleased to partner with InPlay to enable the innovative features of their SwiftRadio SoC, which utilizes our 55nm ultra Low Power (uLP) embedded flash platform to address uLP market needs of portable products that require extended battery life while maintaining high performance."

"We are delighted to announce InPlay as a licensee for our Bluetooth 5 IP," said Aviv Malinovitch, vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at CEVA. "We look forward to seeing the SwiftRadio products in the market, ensuring exceptional performance for power- and price-sensitive wireless IoT devices."

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5 features are supported, including LE 2Mbps data rate, Long Range and LE Advertising Extension. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About InPlay

InPlay Technologies is a fabless semiconductor design company that pushes at the edge of what's possible with innovative wireless communication SoCs. The team's main expertise is in the design of both hardware and software for wireless and mobile communication systems. InPlay's innovations start at the system level and propagate to the hardware where they are enabled by unique RF and digital design, and to the software where the emphasis is on a seamless user experience. InPlay's headquarters are in Irvine, California with offices in China and India. More information is available on https://inplay-tech.com/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

