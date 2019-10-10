Log in
CEVA, Inc. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on November 07, 2019 before the NASDAQ market opens.

Following the release, CEVA management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

  • U.S. Participants: Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code: CEVA)
  • International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: CEVA)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/31914. Please go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10135680) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 14, 2019. The replay will also be available at CEVA's web site www.ceva-dsp.com.

About CEVA, Inc.
CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceva-inc-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300936397.html

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
