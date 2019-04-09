CEVA : Michael Boukaya Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CEVA, Inc.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced the appointment of Michael Boukaya as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 4, 2019. In this newly created role, Mr. Boukaya will be responsible for overseeing all the activities related to research and development, and marketing for CEVA's hardware and software IP platforms, and will report directly to Gideon Wertheizer, CEO.

Mr. Boukaya served as Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Business Unit from October 2014 to April 2019, and prior to that, from January 2006 to October 2014 as Chief Architect of CEVA's DSP processor architectures. Mr. Boukaya holds a B.Sc. in Electronic Engineering from Technion Technology Institute and graduated from Executive Program of Stanford Graduate School of Business. He also holds several patents on DSP technology.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, commented: "Michael has demonstrated outstanding leadership and performance throughout his long career at CEVA, and was instrumental in our evolution as a dominant player in the LTE/5G handset, base station RAN and cellular IoT markets. With such strong technology and customer experience, Michael will help to drive our growth strategy to further expand our capabilities in the smart and connected world."

Michael Boukaya, COO of CEVA, stated: "It is an honor to be appointed Chief Operating Officer of CEVA. Having been with the company since its formation in 2002, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished to date, transforming CEVA into a technology IP leader spanning multiple markets. I am excited by the incredible opportunity to help lead CEVA through its next phase of growth and expansion."

