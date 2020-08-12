CEVA : NB-IoT IP Achieves Monumental Milestone; Awarded Full Certification from Deutsche Telekom

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced today that its Dragonfly NB2 turnkey NB-IoT solution has achieved full certification from Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. The monumental milestone ensures that Dragonfly NB2 IP licensees can significantly simplify and accelerate their NB-IoT chipset certification for use on Deutsche Telekom's networks around the world.

"Achieving certification from a reputable and stringent operator like Deutsche Telekom is a crucial milestone for the maturity of our DragonFly NB2 solution," said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "Licensable, certified NB-IoT solutions play a critical role in the mass adoption of NB-IoT by lowering the cost and entry barriers for semiconductors and OEMs to include cellular LPWAN connectivity in their chip designs. We are very proud of our engineering team for delivering a fully qualified turn-key solution, including baseband, protocol stack and RF. The Deutsche Telekom operator certification is another major step in our mission to help our LPWAN customers get to market faster with low risk and we look forward to seeing CEVA-powered NB-IoT devices running on Deutsche Telekom's networks."

"Deutsche Telekom is pleased to certify CEVA's Dragonfly NB2 IP solution," said Uday Patil, Head of IoT Devices at Deutsche Telekom. "The certification of the Dragonfly NB2 platform secures out-of-the-box interoperability and higher connectivity quality for the next generation of modules and devices being developed to operate on our networks. By using Dragonfly NB2, Deutsche Telekom anticipates that licensees can reduce their time-to-market and development costs for a successful deployment, fast-tracking through Deutsche Telekom's certification process."

CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 is the most cost- and power-efficient IP solution in the market today for including NB-IoT connectivity in IoT chip designs. This fully-featured licensable IP includes modem DSP, baseband, embedded RF and power management together with on-chip SRAM and Flash memories within a highly integrated System-on-Chip (SOC) architecture. The modem firmware is compliant with 3GPP Release 14, Category-NB2, and the platform is ready to support release 15 via a firmware upgrade. To maximize battery life, the modem supports advanced power saving techniques such as Extended DRX, PSM, and supports NIDD (Non-IP Data Delivery) communication protocol to improve data and power efficiency for low throughput devices. CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 also integrates an innovative multi-constellation GNSS solution to address the growing need of asset tracking in a low-cost form factor. For more information, visit

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

