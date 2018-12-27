CEVA : Reaches New Milestone with 10th Design Win for its SIG Qualified Bluetooth® Mesh IP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that its Bluetooth® SIG qualified RivieraWaves Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Mesh IP has achieved a significant milestone, having already been licensed to ten customers who are targeting a wide range of use cases and applications leveraging the Mesh Profile Specification.

"Mesh is enabling Bluetooth to successfully build on its ubiquitous nature in smartphones, PCs and tablets to become a key technology in the smart home and building automation markets," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst, ABI Research. "Smart lighting and smart environment control are proving to be the gateway applications and system operators value the scalability, reliability, and security of Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh."

CEVA's RW-BLE-Mesh is a comprehensive and complementary mesh software stack which is available with CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth low energy IP. It provides all the necessary layers per the Mesh Profile Specification, including Advertising and GATT Bearers, Network Layer, Transport Layer, Access Layer, and Foundation Models Layer. Multiple roles are supported, such as Relay Node, Low Power Node, Friend Node and GATT Proxy Server.

"We are extremely pleased with the market endorsement of our qualified Bluetooth Mesh IP," said Aviv Malinovitch, vice president and general manager of the connectivity business unit at CEVA. "Mesh is proving to be an in-demand feature, especially with system companies listing Mesh support as mandatory in next generation smart home IoT devices. Our customers value the seamless integration with our market-leading Bluetooth low energy IP."

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5 features are supported, including LE 2Mbps data rate, Long Range and LE Advertising Extension. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M1) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Bluetooth® wordmark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

