CEVA : Wins 2019 CEM Editor's Choice Award for its Bluetooth 5 IP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that it has been declared a winner in the China Electronic Market (CEM) 2019 Editor's Choice Awards. The award recognizes the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 IP as "The most competitive IoT solution in China".

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is the most widely licensed and deployed Bluetooth IP in the semiconductor industry, with dozens of customers in production and more than 2 billion devices shipped to date. As the only company who provides comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity, CEVA's Bluetooth IPs dramatically lower the entry barriers for the many chipmakers and OEMs looking to address large and fast-growing markets such as true wireless stereo earbuds, smartphones, wearables, consumer electronics, home appliances and industrial endpoints.

"We are honored to accept another prestigious award from CEM, this time with our Bluetooth 5 IP selected as the most competitive IoT solution in China," said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "China is a large and vibrant market for us, with many of the most innovative IoT companies there using our Bluetooth solutions including, Actions, ASR Micro, Beken, Bestechnic, Espressif, Goodix, MVSilicon and Optek to name but a few. CEVA is now established as the de facto standard for Bluetooth IP within China's semiconductor industry in general."

Each RivieraWaves Bluetooth platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements.

For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

