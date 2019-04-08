EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CEVA Logistics AG: CMA CGM will control 97.89% of CEVA upon closing of the Public Tender Offer



08-Apr-2019

Baar, Switzerland 8 April, 2019 - On January 28, 2019, CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA CGM"), published a public tender offer (the "Offer") for all publicly held registered shares of CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA"), at a price of CHF 30 net per share. Following the end of the additional acceptance period CMA CGM has reported that 26,127,510 shares have been tendered into the Offer, indicating that CMA CGM will own an aggregate of 97.89% of CEVA's shares upon closing of the Offer. Settlement of the tendered shares is expected to occur on 16 April 2019.



CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.